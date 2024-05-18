The EPL Trophy is sitting at the Emirates waiting for Arsenal to win it

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, have a chance to make history this weekend. Since Arsenal moved from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium in 2006, they haven’t had the opportunity to lift, let alone host, the Premier League trophy at their home for the last 18 years. But this weekend, they’ll host it, and who knows, they could even go ahead and lift it.

Mikel Arteta has spoken about the upcoming Arsenal vs. Everton game expressing his enthusiasm for the special Sunday ahead. While he didn’t delve into the specifics of what it would take for his team to win the league, he shared his excitement about them bringing the PL trophy to the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s going to be a wonderful day on Sunday. It’s the first time since the Emirates Stadium was built that the Premier League will be there waiting for us, with red ribbons,” said Arteta on AS.

Arsenal’s chances in the title race may not be looking great, but you never know what could happen. Our Gunners have to win against Everton, and we hope that West Ham can do us a favour by preventing Manchester City from getting all three points when the two square up.

Manchester City are favourites to win the league this season, and there will be a replica PL trophy at the Etihad as well, but let’s hope they don’t end up winning. It would have been great if Arsenal won the league this season and changed the Premier League narrative by ending Manchester City’s dominance once and for all. Arsenal have made significant strides this season, and I hope it ends in glory.

