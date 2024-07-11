The Euro stats say that Kadioglu was better than Calafiori at left back – Are Arsenal still undecided?

For the Gooners, there are numerous expectations for this transfer window, and one is the signing of a left-back specialist. The Arsenal left back has been a source of discontent season after season, with talks of signing a left back occurring practically every transfer window.

Arteta’s options at left back have included Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, and Oleksander Zinchenko, but no one has ever nailed the position. However, who knows? The new left-back has the potential to make the position his own. Well, as much as everyone is talking about Bologna defender Ricardo Calafiori joining Arsenal and taking over their left back, intriguing Euro 2024 statistics concerning Arsenal’s other left-back transfer target, Ferdi Kadioglu, should make Arsenal decision-makers wonder if it’s fair to overlook him.

Appreciated for his versatility and technical ability, Kadioglu starred for Turkey at the Euros, helping them reach the quarterfinals before the Dutch ousted them.

Kadioglu and France’s Joules Kounde tied for the competition’s most tackles before the Euro semi-final clash between England and Holland, with Declan Rice coming in second with 16. Surely, Kadioglu, who appears to be a better tackler, could enhance Arsenal’s left-side defence.

When analysing his 18 tackles, the Ukrainian international made two more than Rice in the midfield third. This stat demonstrates how the Fenerbahce star can simply invert and pick pockets in midfield, as Oleksander Zinchenko used to do. Aside from tackles, Kadioglu ranks fifth in interceptions made, with seven, whereas Portugal midfield enforcer Joao Palhinha, who is known for his interceptions, only made one more interception than the Arsenal target.

We anticipate signing just one left-back, but don’t you believe we could accommodate two? Fenerbahce wants roughly £30 million to let Kadioglu leave; if there’s any cash left over after the club’s major deals this summer, Arsenal should consider adding the Turkish left back as a bonus signing.

The possible signings of Kadioglu and Calafiori highlight a clear plan from Arteta, presenting youthful, flexible, and diverse options ahead of the pursuit of the elusive Premier League title.

