‘The evidence is there’ – Neville shares doubts over Arteta’s credentials

Gary Neville has admitted worries over Mikel Arteta’s experience, claiming that weakness let his Arsenal side down in the race for the top four last term.

We can’t deny that we were in the driving seat to finish fourth last term, with some even believing we were on course to leapfrog Chelsea into third, before eventually having to settle for fifth spot come the end of the term.

Gary Neville claims our downfall was down to Arteta’s lack of experience allowed them to be naive in letting their grip on fourth spot go, but he hopes that the fans will stay on board with his project.

Neville told the Overlap (via the DailyStar): “I actually hope so [get the people and fans on board with Arteta], I genuinely do. I just worry about the experience in terms of a young manager.

“To be fair, it’s not unfounded, the evidence is there! Last season, Arsenal should have finished in the top four. But, in the end the experience of Antonio Conte, the experience of the Tottenham Hotspur players [meant they didn’t]. In that game, Spurs’ experience on that night it was alarming how naïve Arsenal were and how short they were.

“My concern is just purely around [that]. I know Chelsea and Manchester United are struggling a bit in terms of where they are and they might both blow up, but I think will both have to happen in order for Arsenal to land in the top four.”