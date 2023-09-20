The ex-Arsenal Kieran Gibbs gives his verdict on the North London Derby

We have a Champions League match against PSV this week, which we hope Arteta and the boys win. Then we’ll have a chance to show that North London is red when we beat Tottenham this coming weekend.

Speaking of painting North London red, our former defender Kieran Gibbs was asked about his prediction of the NLD on ESPN, and the 33-year-old notes how impressed he is with Tottenham Hotspur’s fine start to the season, as they are unbeaten despite the departure of their star man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Nonetheless, he doesn’t see them getting anything at the Emirates, as he predicts we will be beating them 3-1.

On why he predicts so, he admitted, “To be honest, how I was feeling about Spurs with Harry Kane leaving, I was worried the North London Derby was going to lose its excitement because I just didn’t fancy Spurs.

“But I’m actually happy they’ve started well, so it’s nicely poised for the weekend, but I feel that Arsenal are going to come up trumps.

“I reckon Tottenham are going to be brought down a few pegs this weekend.

“At the Emirates, with the way it’s rocking at the moment, I’m going to go 3-1 Arsenal.”

Gibbs’ prediction makes sense to all of us. That being stated, Spurs, like us, are in terrific form this season; we both have 13 points and are two of the strongest clubs competing for the top slots this season.

As we continue to fly, we can’t help but notice how much Tottenham Hotspur has progressed under Ange Postecoglou.

This game will undoubtedly have an impact on the Premier League title race this season.

COYG!

Darren N