The excellent qualities that Declan Rice’s Player Profile will bring to Arsenal

Arsenal will get value for money for Declan Rice

Declan Rice’s potential move to Arsenal has garnered significant attention, with the midfielder being sought after by several top clubs. This article delves into Rice’s playing profile, highlighting his strengths, areas for improvement, and why he would be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad.

Defensive Discipline and Intelligence:

Rice excels in his defensive duties, displaying astute positional awareness and calculated decision-making. Rather than impulsively diving into tackles, he patiently patrols the midfield, timing his challenges to perfection. His “true” tackle win rate of 70% is unmatched among his peers, showcasing his ability to come out on top when engaging opponents.

Declan Rice is everything you want in a CM. Always fit and ready, athletic, great defensive awareness, great intercepting the ball, tackling and reading the game, fantastic avoiding pressure with his passing or dribbling, composed, great breaking the lines. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) June 28, 2023

Versatility and Adaptability:

With his background as a center-back and his experience in a deep-lying midfield role, the Englishman brings versatility to the Gunners’ squad. He can seamlessly transition between defensive positions and perform different roles based on tactical requirements. This adaptability would provide Arsenal with options in their defensive setup. While holding onto important leads, this attribute can be invaluable.

High-Pressing Potential:

Although the 24yo hasn’t been extensively utilized in a high-pressing system, his physical attributes and intelligence make him well-suited for such a style of play. Given the opportunity, Rice has demonstrated the ability to press aggressively and disrupt opposition play. His inclusion would add another dimension to Arsenal’s pressing game.

Progressive Carrying and Ball Retention:

The West Ham man possesses excellent ball-carrying ability, evidenced by his 51 progressive carries last season, ranking among the top midfielders in the Premier League. He has the vision and composure to drive forward, break lines, and initiate attacking moves. Additionally, his high passing accuracy and low turnover rate contribute to effective ball retention, a crucial aspect of Mikel Arteta’s possession-based style.

Leadership and Longevity:

At just 24 years old, Rice has already established himself as a leader on and off the pitch. Despite his young age, he has been a key figure for West Ham and has captained the side on multiple occasions. His leadership qualities would be invaluable in Arsenal’s midfield, providing stability and guidance to the younger players while also ensuring a strong presence for years to come.

Conclusion:

Declan Rice’s potential arrival at the Emirates Stadium would bolster their midfield significantly. His defensive discipline, versatility, and high-pressing potential would enhance Arsenal’s tactical options and defensive solidity.

Furthermore, his ability to carry the ball and retain possession aligns with Arteta’s style of play. As a young leader with considerable room for growth, Rice could become a key figure in Arsenal’s future successes.

Yash Bisht

