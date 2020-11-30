The extent of David Luiz head injury has been revealed

David Luiz had to have his head stitched seven times after his horrific clash of heads with Raul Jimenez in the 5th minute of Arsenal’s Premier League game against Wolves last night.

The Brazilian defender had started the game for the Gunners as they looked to get back to winning ways.

A ball was crossed to the near post and both players jumped to head it with Luiz looking to head it clear while Jimenez wanted to try and score against Arsenal.

Their heads clashed and Luiz came off the better while Jimenez had to be transported to the hospital for an emergency procedure.

The Brazilian played on for the rest of the half after the stitches to his head as reported by Sun Sport.

Arsenal insists that their club doctor had asked the Brazilian the relevant questions before determining that he was fit to continue playing.

Luiz, however, didn’t reemerge from the dressing room for the second half and he was replaced by Rob Holding in a game that Arsenal would go on to lose 2-1.

Luiz struggled to head the ball after he had his head stitched, but Arsenal state that the former Benfica man didn’t suffer any concussion.