The FA Cup Final means Arsenal will finish the season on a high point (Sorry Chelsea – no chance)

Another FA Cup final, another Arsenal v Chelsea encounter. by Shenel

Rewind back to the 27th May 2017, on a warm and beautiful day where Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners in an epic game from our boys at Wembley in the FA Cup final. Forward on three years on a rather unusual 1st of August match and Arsenal will yet again come up against their London rivals in another well-deserved final.

Cementing our hard-earned place in the final after beating Manchester City 2-0 in the semi-finals, a repeat of the 2017 semi-finals, albeit we won 2-1 back then, but this time it was with a rather impressive hard-fought defensive display with two sublime goals from Aubameyang, and with the 2-0 score-line there was no doubt we would land our feet in the final. It was the least we deserved!

Showcasing our talent, something that is finally beginning to shine through, despite being too late for this season, we are in a major final and have a chance to win Arteta’s first trophy and Arsenal’s already record breaking 14th trophy in the FA CUP Final.

If our boys remain fit for the last few games and the Final, if they play the way they did with the grit, quality and defensive and attacking mentality that they have at their disposal then I can only see one positive outcome! There is no doubt that our final opponents are dangerous but all we need to do is focus on our performances from the games against Norwich, Wolves, Liverpool and Manchester City and we will see that anything is possible!

Coming back from lockdown we haven’t had the best of starts in an already disappointing season, but finishing the season on a high with the FA CUP in our hands and showing what we will be bringing for the next season is the best way to move forward.

Being the underdogs is natural to us nowadays, but we have done it once before and we can do it again in this competition, we love the FA CUP and we love Wembley, plus revenge over Chelsea after that Europa League final defeat should be top of the list for us!

No matter the opponents that cup is meant for us! No matter the result in the final, as much as I am praying for a positive one, if it is negative, from the last few performances the boys have put out I think we can be proud, positive and definitely look forward for the new season!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners? Is the FA Cup Final going to give us another trophy?

Shenel Osman