The FA Cup is silverware and entry into Europe for Arsenal.

Over recent years the FA Cup has lost a lot of its aura, it kind of started when Man Utd decided to forego the competition in favour of the inaugural club world cup.

Then, the same elite teams have tended to win it, including Arsenal and to some extent, it became a little predictable and boring.

However, it is still the pre-eminent domestic cup in world football and for fans, it still affords a time to celebrate winning something.

Arsenal fans would love to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lift the trophy. It is no substitute for league glory but it is a consolation prize and distraction from other failings.

Tomorrow night Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates and it really is a game that should be won comfortably. I know Leeds are going great guns in the Championship but that is all it is, the Championship.

With home advantage and the possibility that the northerners will put out a weak team, Arsenal could be forgiven for taking the game lightly. That would be a mistake.

Aston Villa thrashed Liverpool in the Carabao Cup because they fielded a youth team basically and that is what happens when you put out a team without quality senior players.

It is irrelevant what team Leeds put out, Arsenal has to select a team that has a good few regular players in it.

The FA Cup is important, it is silverware, it is glory and the fans I speak with want to win it. Hopefully, the players feel the same way tomorrow evening.