The FA Cup is silverware and entry into Europe for Arsenal.
Over recent years the FA Cup has lost a lot of its aura, it kind of started when Man Utd decided to forego the competition in favour of the inaugural club world cup.
Then, the same elite teams have tended to win it, including Arsenal and to some extent, it became a little predictable and boring.
However, it is still the pre-eminent domestic cup in world football and for fans, it still affords a time to celebrate winning something.
Arsenal fans would love to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lift the trophy. It is no substitute for league glory but it is a consolation prize and distraction from other failings.
Tomorrow night Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates and it really is a game that should be won comfortably. I know Leeds are going great guns in the Championship but that is all it is, the Championship.
With home advantage and the possibility that the northerners will put out a weak team, Arsenal could be forgiven for taking the game lightly. That would be a mistake.
Aston Villa thrashed Liverpool in the Carabao Cup because they fielded a youth team basically and that is what happens when you put out a team without quality senior players.
It is irrelevant what team Leeds put out, Arsenal has to select a team that has a good few regular players in it.
The FA Cup is important, it is silverware, it is glory and the fans I speak with want to win it. Hopefully, the players feel the same way tomorrow evening.
The fa cup is important andxwe should take it seriously, our record in the fa cup shows that. Plus am i wrong but doesn’t it get you into the Europa league, or at least can.
Hi Reggie,
I believe you are right about the Europa League. I checked with Wikipedia and the FA cup winner goes into the qualifying round, so it is well worth competing for. It may be our only chance of playing European football in 20/21
Looking at team and season, this is mainly a chance to get to Europa league football but it won’t be easy task with teams targeting it for prestige and or Europa.
Reds qualified for next round with youngsters. It is indeed important to have a senior player in each line as they done! Mainly their kids won the game playing same exact football as first team! Not scared no panic controling pressing attacking, perfect display!
Reds’ Kids learned from League cup lost for a fearless mature response Great coach and coaching! Professor Klopp!
Doesn’t matter what happens in the cup.. for the next year all we’ll have to hear about is Liverpool and their win over Everton… sigh…
I love the FA Cup! I’d love a run in it. And would love to lift the trophy again. Gonna be tough tomorrow though!