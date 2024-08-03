The fact is that Arsenal simply can’t announce new signings until the old ones are sold

Arsenal must finalize a few key sales before completing their summer transfer business. The North Londoners are surely aiming to secure a top midfielder and a reliable striker before the deadline but need to offload some fringe players first.

Early July saw the official announcement of David Raya’s deal, followed by the addition of Riccardo Calafiori. According to the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, Arsenal is eyeing new signings in midfield and attack but needs to make room by selling existing players.

In the midfield, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is looking like the primary target. Sociedad is ready to sell, and the player is interested, making his transfer likely once Arsenal can clear some space for a new midfielder.

For the attack, Arsenal is considering Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, who scored 43 goals and provided 15 assists last season. To bring in Gyokeres or another top striker, Arsenal must sell players like Eddie Nketiah, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Ramsdale, and Reiss Nelson. These potential departures could follow Emile Smith Rowe, who is already on his way out.

The situation with Reiss Nelson is particularly pivotal. Arsenal wants to sign a versatile winger, but Nelson’s future must be resolved first. Despite making only 15 league appearances last season, Nelson’s decent pre-season might make Arteta want to keep him. However, for Arsenal to sign a new winger or striker, Nelson and others need to be sold to recoup funds.

Arsenal’s summer transfer activity depends heavily on selling fringe players to make room and room in the wage struture. Finalizing these sales is crucial for acquiring new midfield and attacking talents. Whether it’s securing Mikel Merino in midfield or a top striker like Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal must act first to balance their squad for the upcoming season, but the priority right now must be selling rather than buying .

