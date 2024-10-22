The factors that need fixing if Arsenal are going to challenge for the EPL title

The Arsenal 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth has some Gooners concerned about their team’s title chances. This raises the question: What is Arsenal’s primary concern currently, eight games into the season? Or, more specifically, what is the most significant hurdle to the North Londoners winning the league?

Three factors, in my opinion, hold back this Arsenal team: a lack of attack creativity, our indiscipline and poor refereeing, and the fact that we have never acquired another devastating striker. In terms of creativity, we don’t lack individuals capable of winning games, but we don’t have enough, so we have to depend on Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and our centerbacks to head into corners and halt opponents’ attacking play.

Last season, when Arsenal lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, the Gunners’ decision-makers allegedly came to the conclusion their team lacked a player with the X-factor to breach even the strongest defenses. Arsenal are here now because they never bought such a player in the summer.

Kai Havertz had been excellent, but we needed someone else to step in when the German is unavailable. If Arsenal has to sign someone else, they should look for a traditional striker (surely they could’ve used one this season). Imagine if someone could score goals for this team even if they are struggling (remember that Martinelli chance versus Bournemouth; a deadly striker would have scored that).

Imagine if we had signed “killers” like Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, or Viktor Gyokeres last summer, who could have transformed the Arsenal attack into a formidable weapon. You may chastise me for persisting, but Havertz is influential, albeit not always, and it’s clear that we needed both him and a classic striker this season. Eddie Nketiah’s departure has left us without a classic striker, and Gabriel Jesus isn’t one either.

Aside from that, our Gunners need to focus on their discipline (and perhaps hope for luck with the match officials) so that they do not continue to pick any more red cards — 3 red cards in 8 games is just not right.

Declan Rice’s red card forced us to play without him against Spurs, and now we will face Liverpool without William Saliba, a situation that is less than ideal. It is also worth remembering that every time we have received a red card, we have dropped points, which is not beneficial for our title chances.

Darren N

