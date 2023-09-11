The facts say that Arteta/Edu and Arsenal have actually performed very well in the transfer market

Transfers and values – the real picture
It is truly amazing, how one can be misled by articles and posts, which are well written, and on the surface, seem built on solid arguments, but are in fact painting a picture which has very little to do with reality.
Lately, numerous posts and at least one longer article have postulated that either Arsenal in general, and/or Arteta and Edu in particular, during the recent rebuild of our team, has given away valuable players and thrown away money left, right and centre. Related to this is also the notion that the only reason Arteta has been able to turn us into title contenders for the first time in xx years, is in fact the big spending by the owners, and other managers, including previous Arsenal managers, could have achieved at least the same with the same financial backing.
So let us look at the two postulations:
1) Arsenal are wasting money
2) The progress under Arteta is nothing special, and is really mostly a product of the spending on new players. Other managers could have done the same.
1) Arsenal (especially Arteta and Edu) are wasting money
Individual players like Pepe, Auba, Mustafi, Soares, Holding and others have been mentioned to drive home the point. Although the examples to some extent have been cherry picked, it is true, there are players, who have been really poor “investments”, and it is also true, that in some of the cases, Arteta and/or Edu could have done better.
But in itself there is a lack of understanding of how big a business Arsenal is, and how big businesses work, in truly believing Arteta and Edu would be allowed to “throw away” money in general.Arsenal is a really big business, and of course our owners know the total value of our players is the biggest asset in the business. There is simply no way the owners would have a management which constantly decreases the value of the business. It really is so basic it shouldn’t be necessary to point it out.
That is only the general perspective.
As for individual dispositions like buying or selling, Arteta and Edu will not have the formal authorization to be the only ones buying or selling multi million pound assets. Those decisions will in the end only go ahead by decisions higher up.
While you can find individual players which have been poor investments for Arsenal, the truth is you will see it at any big club, and I literally mean every big club. Getting it right with every player all the time is an impossibility. You can find failures and successes everywhere, and the only way to look at it is to take an overall fact based view.
Take a careful look at the table below. The numbers are found on the website Tranfermarkt.com, and although the currency is Euro it shows exactly, what has happened over the past few years.
Club..Value July 1st, 2019..Net investment..Current Value
Man C 1.17 bn 372.75 m 1.18 bn
Arsenal 582.75 m 645.14 m 1.09 bn
Chelsea 850.65 m 785.64 m 924.5 m
Man U 801.10 m 701.81 m 882.3 m
Liverpool 1.11 bn 254.60 m 827.3 m
Spurs 882.00 m 510.03 m 689.3 m
Newcastle 207.50 m 486.30 m 598 m
Aston V 126.50 m 364.47 m 597.7 m
In the right hand column you see the value of the current squad of the 8 most valuable clubs in the PL. As you can see we are listed as having the second most valuable squad. Market values of players is a complex matter to set as it is measured by taking several things into account, among them: Players age, contract length, position etc. etc.
Transfermartk.com uses a formula, which I doubt any here can refute as being wildly wrong.
In the left hand column you see the values of the squads in the same clubs as per July 1’st, 2019.
As you can see, back then, we only had the sixth most valuable squad.
But that is not the important thing here. The important thing is the middle column. The column shows the nett investment in transfers in the period, and we are in fact the club with the third highest nett investment in the period.
The fact is though, we have managed to increase the total value of our squad with a bit more than 500m while our net investment has been 645m. If you look at the other “Big 6 Clubs”; Man C, Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool and Spurs, you can see how big an achievement that is. Let me point out the most glaring facts:Chelsea have spent more than 785m and only increased the value by around 74m.
Man U have spent more than 700m to get an increase of around 81m
Spurs have spent 510m, and actually managed to decrease the value by nearly 200m!!
Liverpool have spent 254m and decreased the total value by nearly 300m!!
Finally, Man C have spent more than 372m to keep their total value.
Those numbers speak for themselves. Arsenal has done an outstanding job in this area over the past few years. Only Newcastle has managed to do something of the same quality and Villa has in fact done an even better job.
So if you think Arsenal in general, and Arteta and Edu in particular, are doing a bad job in this area, think again. They are doing a great job. They are not wasting money. They have done an unbelievable job in building a whole new and young squad, which not only competes well and generates money that way, but also is making huge increases in value.
But logically, if this wasn’t the case, and it was the opposite, Arteta and Edu would of course be history. I bet the owners are extremely happy with their job, and I am afraid anyone on JustArsenal who are hoping they have found a reason here to get rid of Arteta, will be very disappointed. He plays a big part in the strengthening of Arsenal as a business. So does Edu and anyone involved in management, coaching, player development and contract management. The progress over the past few years is immense.
2) Other managers could have done the same, with the same financial backing?
This is also a point, I see from time to time. This is of course a little bit more difficult to argue against as it is very hypothetical, and as such it cannot be 100% proved or disproved by facts.Could/would Wenger have been able to achieve the same, if he had been kept on as a manager? Could/would Emery? Or even better?
Pure speculation.
From the above, we can see something which does not answer anything in relation to Wenger and Emery, but certainly gives Arteta a lot of credibility as a good manager.
Numerous managers at Spurs, Man U and Chelsea, including several world renowned managers, have been in charge in the period. And despite huge backing, in some cases bigger spending than ours, they have not achieved better. They have done much worse.
Our so called “rookie manager”, has arguably outdone them, putting Arsenal in a very strong position. The indications are that backing a manager financially is of course very important, but it is no guarantee for success. Arteta has been backed, and he has delivered. Others have not. That we can see.
Whether it will continue so, remains to be seen, but for now, there is no hope for any “Arteta Out” crowd in the facts regarding transfers and development of players.
Things are looking good, enjoy it.
Anders S
Spot on Anders S. People should see the Transfermarkt stats
We’ve also won three games and drawn one, so we’re still doing a good job
Arteta and Edu just handle the sports aspects of the club. Kroenke is the main decision maker and there are other people that deal with player transfers
While explaining in the article, most things people have been saying a proving that our net spend is the third highest, only two teams spent more than us, utd and Chelsea. It is your opinion that we are doing great in the financial dealings at Arsenal. Facts are facts. Our Gross spend is high and our gross sales are low. The value of the club is just speculation, not fact. A club could be sold at a higher or lower amount than it is valued at. You are not sticking to facts and figures of net spend, that is the bottom line. You told us we have spent 650 mil and our team value has gone up 500 mil. Well straight away that backs up the debate in the previous long article as you put. That we are spending fortunes, while getting very little back. What you dont mention is. How all this will affect our future spending regards FFP. To cover our losses, we will have to increase our sponsorship and incomes by winning the league or CL, or there will have to be a re alignment of our finances. Net spend and not valuation affects your finances and ability to spend or sell. Valuation is a virtual value.
I am sorry, but facts are facts.
Arsenal have spent a lot of money, but it obviously hasn’t been wasted.
Not only have our results in the PL improved, thus generating more income, but also the investments have increased the value of the business.
It really is very simple, the owner will be very happy with how things are going, and those thinking, they have found out Arteta is wasting money, should think again.
But those are just the basic facts. Logic should tell you, there is no way our owner would accept wasting money.
The word WASTED has never been mentioned. Stick to the facts. Its about buying and selling.
So, nobody has accused Arteta of WASTING money??
I think you have missed something.
The money will only be wasted, if nothing is won after spending it. In the mean time financially it is costing us a fortune by selling or not selling at the wrong time and buying high. It impacts our finances.
“Not been mentioned” but by who or whom? In this article the theme of money wasted is central to the whole piece.
So I ask again, WHO OR WHOM do you claim has not mentioned wasting money. You certainly HAVE and countless times, I cannot help but notice.
Ah! That good old “logic”! So beloved by thinkers and shunned by reactionary non thinkers.
I am, as you are well aware, firmly with YOU Anders, in using its and preaching its use.
We just heard about our purchases and sales from the media, yet nobody knows why Kroenke let our expensive players leave for free
There must be other details on the contracts and we still haven’t breached FFP yet
An astute businessman like Kroenke won’t let a young football coach waste hundreds of millions of pounds without his permissions. Arteta/ Edu aren’t that powerful and there are financial executives at the club
Thank you for providing a different perspective.Looking at this issue from different perspectives can only lead to a balanced view.
Measuring total value of a squad is pointless, saying we spent a lot and increased the value of our squad while others didn’t is a bit irrelevant because the starting baseline of each squad has been conveniently left out.
Obviously if you clearing “deadwood” and replacing them the value of the squad will go up vs a club like City that’s starting on a high base and moving on high value players are replacing them with other high value players. Using this as a data point to say we’ve done well in the transfer market isn’t statistically significant in any way, it means nothing essentially.
I think the transfers have been a very mixed bag…;some great, some good, some average and some terrible.
If you torture the data long enough, it will tell you what you want to hear 🙂
Err the STARTING BASELINE is the first column in the table…
The starting baseline to judge how Arteta has been doing surely must be, when he took over or as close as you can get to do it with reliable data.
Your first paragraph is very interesting. Can’t the same be said for this article?
Agree, a lot of waffle.
By sanctioning ripping off contracts the owner has indeed accepted wasting money. One cannot substitute hard facts for opinion and speculation.
That the club has lost a lost of money on ripping up contracts is a fact, hard evidence that is not open for interpretation and cannot be denied.
Again, individual cases can be discussed, but if you do, then you will have to take everything into account, i.e.:
How much has it benefitted the team and our results to get rid of Auba?
How much has it helped to improve our culture?
Etc. Etc.
It can’t just be measured in a hypothetical case, that if only we had kept him, we might have gotte say 10m. for him.
So, the overall result is, the way Arteta has gone about it, has actually been very good, both for the strength of our team and for the value of the club. There is hard evidence to prove it.
If we follow your logic then you can’t boast of our current squad value because it is hypothetical that we will get same amount were we to sell them.
I have just checked Transfermarkt by the way and the season Arteta took over our squad value (the squad that won him the FA Cup) was 575 Millions!
Most reasonable Arsenal fans want Arteta to be successful, because the club will be successful.
Now it’s time to see a return on the investment, which I believe is coming very soon. The “project” is ending as his squad is finally assembled.
He has the players and versatility he has been seeking and several years to fine tune his tactics.
Let’s see how we finish the year, and consider if the juice was worth the squeeze.
By the way. Arsene Wenger performed well in the transfer market. The present regime are not. YET!!!!
1. We have to look at the value of the current squad but in your research for this article what were the values of the players who were let go for nothing or go on loan? Clearly their values were not 0?
As you have stressed Transfermarket website can’t be wrong on valuations what were the values of player’s we gave away for free?
2. Even if other clubs have decreased players value not a single of them has given away nearly an entire squad for free.
Transfermarkt.com does not list players not part of the squad.
But it really changes nothing, as I see it.
Arsenal are overall doing very well. Sure, as mentioned there are individual cases, which may not have been successful, but the way things have been managed have both improved the team in terms of competing for the PL title and it has made Arsenal are much more valuable business.
So, painting a picture of Arteta and others as doing a bad job in buying and selling, really is false and not based on the facts.
Isn’t giving away players for free a fact?
That they have bought too many average players a fact?
What facts are false that some of us are quoting?
As gunnerbyheart have said below most of our highest valuable players are from previous regime contrary to what Arteta apologists would make one believe.
Last I checked on Transfermarket Declan Rice’s value was lower than what we bought him for.
The value of the squad has increased by hudreds of millions during Arteta’s reign. Read the numbers.
Do you really believe, our owners would accept the clearing out of certain players, if it could be deemed to huge financial losses??
Of course not.
Arteta has his job, because the owners are happy, and I am sure they are because they read the numbers. We are not talking Father Christmas here.
It is not about painting a picture. Its about wether Arteta and Edu can actually win something, now they have spent fortunes. If they do, then none of this will matter. If they dont, our finances will suffer. Thats the crux of it.
Well, we almost agree on something.
There is a correlation between how a team performs and how the value of team changes.
That is also one of the reasons, why the value of our players overall is improving.
Agree on the 2nd point. But could not agree on 1st point.
The clubs value increase you see are mostly due to previous managers promoted young players and they are current stars like Saka, Martinelli , Smith Rowe, Nelson, Saliba. By these the the transfer budget is balanced. The other clubs could not produce such talents hence you cant see their value increase as compared to net spends.
The point is Arteta is
– not promoting and giving chances to young prospects
– buying very few value for money players
– buying average players with big fee like Havertz, Willian
– destroying some salable players value by not giving them chances even in cup competitions.
– Giving players free.
He can not sustain with this model for long and can not increase club value as net.
With all his positive he has to improve his players judgement and man management to make this club successful.
You have made the most valid point, i was also going to make. Young players brought to the club before this regime for small lay outs are raising the plus values by far more than any other players, with the possible exception of Odergaard. Martinelli,Saka and Saliba are boosting the values by massive amounts. Saka value 120, Martinelli 80 mil and Saliba 70 mil. But all would probably command more.
Yes we have turn the curve, but the gaffer should be tempered down a little with his impulsive appetite.
ANDERS. very probably the single most brilliantly written, solidly factual and myth busting piece, I can ever recall on JA.
An article of such importance and depth, that gives true insight and immense food for thought – at least to those of us who regularly use and preach REAL thought – and enhances this often boring and samey site MARVELLOUSLY.
I for just one, would LOVE more from you in this vein!