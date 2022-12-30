The father of Arsenal target speaks out on his future

The father of Alexis Mac Allister has discussed his son’s future and refuses to disclose the clubs they have spoken with.

The midfielder is in demand after helping Argentina to win the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with a move for him and his camp is certainly fielding enquiries now.

Some of the interest could just be on paper and reporters wanted to know for sure which clubs were interested in signing him.

However, Carlos Mac Allister said, as quoted by Inside Futbol:

“I can only say that together with the club we will analyse the offers we will receive and then we will decide what will happen with Alexis’ future.

“He is doing very well in England and is grateful to Brighton as they gave him the chance to come to Europe.

“However, neither can we provide a price nor can we say who called us.

“We don’t want to give any information that could prejudice imminent negotiations if any.”

Carlos understands how the business works and certainly will not disclose the clubs that have contacted them, a piece of information we do not need.

What we need to do now is to ensure we stay in the race and take the necessary step to win it.

We do not need to know who else is bidding for him. We just have to speak with his representatives and make an offer too good to turn down.

