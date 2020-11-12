The father of Shkodran Mustafi gives update on his future

One player that may leave Arsenal in the next transfer window is Shkodran Mustafi. The German has been at the club since 2016, but he has never really won over the club’s fans.

Mustafi was a player that few fans wanted to watch under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

However, he seemed to have gotten better under Mikel Arteta and he is one of the trusted members of the Spaniard’s first team.

Arteta’s appointment coincided with an upturn in form for Mustafi and the German had been tipped to sign a new Arsenal contract.

However, that might not happen after his father revealed that they have decided to keep their options open.

He acknowledged the fact that the former Everton defender can leave the Emirates for nothing at the end of this season and claimed that just about anything can happen with regards to his son’s future.

‘Nothing is ruled out, we can imagine everything, because Shkodran is [available on a] free transfer in the summer,’ Kujtim Mustafi told German outlet Sport1.

His fine form will likely get him a deal at a decent European side, but Arsenal can also decide to sell him in the next transfer window and recoup some of the fees that they paid to sign him.