The first set of games with fans back in England revealed, including Arsenal women’s game

Chelsea will take on Brighton in a preseason friendly on Saturday and that game will see the return of fans to the stadiums.

Since the outbreak of covid19, fans have been forced to watch their teams play from home while the players have had to play behind closed doors.

The new season was expected to be different, but with the pandemic still in full flow, the Premier League will start the 2020/21 season behind closed doors still.

The plan is for fans to start coming into the stadiums in small numbers from October, however, after more than five months, this weekend will see fans return to watch a football match in a stadium.

Mail Online reports that the friendly match between Chelsea and Brighton that will be played at the Amex will see at least 2,500 fans spread through the stadia.

The game has been chosen as one of the matches that will see fans being eased back into the stands before the end of this year.

The fans for the Brighton game have been told that they can sing, however, they will not sit close to each other even if they are family members and they have been warned not to leave their designated seats.

Arsenal’s women game against West Ham in the Women’s Super League on the 12th of September will also see some fans return to the stadiums.