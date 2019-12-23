The first thing Mikel Arteta needs to get right at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta would have gotten a good reading of his Arsenal side at Everton over the weekend and he must have seen how big a task it would be for him to transform them.

Although he hasn’t managed a senior side on his own before, I trust Arteta’s football sense and I believe he can be a success at Arsenal, but it would take a lot of work.

There are so many things to be done at Arsenal, but I believe the first thing Arteta has to do as Arsenal’s manager is to get this team to return to basics.

Football isn’t a complicated sport, as a matter of fact, it is one of the easiest sports to understand in the world today, however, Arsenal players have made it look so difficult recently.

I understand why some of our players have been trying so hard to play something extra, that is partly because they are looking to get their confidence back, Arteta needs to tell them to keep it simple.

From the back, it doesn’t take so much to make the right pass, but it has been so hard for Arsenal defenders in recent games.

In his first training sessions, I expect Arteta to tell them to keep it simple, stay with the basics, relax and enjoy the game.

From their faces, you can tell that Arsenal players have been trying so hard to play for the fans and get the win that would relieve the pressure, but in trying to do that, they have been putting themselves under pressure.

I hope Arteta can bring some calm into this team and help them return to enjoying football again.