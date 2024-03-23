The five Arsenal players I think should be sold this summer – Who would you choose?

Who would I sell in the summer

The summer transfer window is coming up and with plenty of rumours and speculation around who we might be looking to sign, there’s also a lot of talk around who we might sell. With FFP regulations making it harder for clubs to buy players, selling has become even more important if we want to bring some players in. Here’s a run down of who I think should and will be sold in the summer.

First off I think Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah could be sold this summer, both coming through the academy and would probably bring in decent money, it’s kind of a no brainer for me. Arsenal look likely to sign a striker in the summer and with Nketiah not getting the minutes he would be wanting, I could see him leaving and think he probably should. Smith-Rowe would be one that would hurt a lot to see go, but is also far too good to be sitting on the bench for another season. He’s had some minutes this season, but for a young player like himself, probably not as much as he would like and with them both coming from the academy, it would be pure profit and money straight into our pockets.

Reiss Nelson is another player who seems to just be warming the bench this season, with Saka being Arteta’s number one choice, it’s made it hard for Nelson to get minutes on the wing. He would also likely bring in a decent fee as he is also an academy graduate and looks to be looking for more game time. The 24-year-old hasn’t looked to have the trust of Arteta for a while and would, like Smith-Rowe and Nketiah, put money straight into the pockets on the club.

Aaron Ramsdale I think should be leaving the club in the summer, although he’s taken the swap from him to Raya well, I think he will want to be playing. He’s still being picked for England but if he’s not playing first team football, it makes it unlikely that he will get picked to start and personally, I think he’s too good to be sitting on the bench. He would bring in good money too as he’s a proven keeper, and with Raya looking set on signing after this loan spell, I don’t think there’s room for two top class keepers.

And finally, Zinchenko, I said this in an article the other day but I just don’t think there’s much of a future left for Zinchenko at Arsenal, we have Tomiyasu who just signed a new contract and Kiwior playing really well when called upon, with Myles Lewis-Skelly also looking ready to breakthrough from academy level it leave Zinchenko on the outside and with a year left on his contract we could look to cash in while we can.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

