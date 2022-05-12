The Five most crucial North London derbies before today

Thursday’s NLD is the most important the two have had in the Prem in years.

More than just bragging rights, financially the consequences could be huge.

An Arsenal win guarantees we return to the Champions League, which dramatically increases the revenue the club makes.

A draw or even defeat keeps our fate in our own hands but would send us to Newcastle under pressure.

Where does it rank among the most crucial Derbies we had in the Prem over the years?

26-2-12 Arsenal 5-2 Spurs

It’s hard to underestimate just how big this comeback was in the short-term future of these clubs.

At 2-0 up Spurs were heading a massive 13 points clear of us and surely finishing above us for the first time since Mr Wenger had arrived.

5 goals later and the Gunners never looked back, finishing third.

Both sides knew 4th wouldn’t be enough if Chelsea won the Champions League.

It’s a collapse by Spurs that many feel cost Harry Redknapp the England job.

The irony being that Spurs feel that speculation distracted their manager in the second half of the campaign.

5-3-16 Spurs 2-2 Arsenal

Spurs fans will tell you perhaps the only Derby where they genuinely felt in the title race.

Leading 2-1 against 10 men, they were due to go top of the table.

In reality it was Arsenal who had bottled the title that season, following up a victory over the leaders Leicester with back-to-back defeats at Man United and then home to Swansea.

Therefore, we showed spirit many thought we didn’t have to equalise with a man disadvantage

5-5-99 Spurs 1-3 Arsenal

Similar to Man City and Liverpool now, Man United and Arsenal were in a title race where both seemed to win every week.

With three fixtures remaining, the Gunners went to the Lane the same evening United went to Anfield.

A Kanu wonder girl was met with news that United had thrown away a 2-0 lead to draw.

It meant our destiny was in our own hands with two games to go …

22-4-06 Arsenal 1-1 Spurs

The Final NLD at Highbury saw Spurs with a golden chance to finish above us for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s era.

When Robbie Keane gave the visitors the lead, they were on course to go 7 points clear of the Gunners who only had three games left in the League to play.

A Henry equaliser meant while the top 4 race remained in our rivals hand it would be a missed opportunity.

Arsenal won their games in hand to get to the final day just a point behind, setting up Lasagne-gate.

25-4-04 Spurs 2-2 Arsenal

Just before kick-off it was confirmed that Chelsea had lost at Newcastle, meaning Arsenal needed one more point to be Champions.

We raced into a two-goal lead but in a way a Spurs comeback actually made the day more fun.

Our players had actually agreed not to celebrate at the Lane if they sealed the title due to security fears. That was till Lehman threw Robbie Keane to the floor with seconds remaining to concede a penalty.

Tottenham reacted to the draw like they had just won the League when in reality the result meant we had won the Prem on their own ground.

To teach our rivals some humility, Henry led celebrations at the away end.

The only regret is that Sol Campbell showed too much class not to join in.

Campbell – one of the most successful players Spurs ever produced.

Dan Smith