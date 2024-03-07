The five things Arsenal must do to be crowned EPL Champions

Arsenal are aiming for their first league title in 20 years. Their improved play since the winter break suggests they may complete this league season in style, which would be great. Having stated that, what can Arsenal do to ensure they become champions? Here’s how…

1. Keeping the Emirates as a fortress: The Emirates has become a nightmare for visiting teams. Maintaining this dominance is critical. Converting winnable home games into three points will be critical, particularly against Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea in the coming games.

2. Sharpen mentality: Last season, the Gunners lost their way in their April fixtures, dropping points to drop from first place in the league table to eventually losing the title chase, which must have hurt them. That cannot happen this season. Mikel Arteta must ensure that his players continue to kill off games this time. Even under pressure, they’ll need to be resilient and collected to control their fate.

3. Show up for big games: Arsenal has a key match against Manchester City coming up shortly, which might decide the title. Defeating the defending champions will put Arsenal in a strong position to win the league. Aside from the important top-of-the-table showdown, Arsenal has games against top six teams like Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United. They must show up in these games because they cannot afford to drop any points at all in these games; doing so would jeopardise their league title chances.

4. Increased Squad Depth: Even when the starting lineup is performing well, injuries or exhaustion can derail momentum. With Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira returning and perhaps staying fit, Arteta may have enough talent to compete in the league.

Jurrien Timber, a long-term absentee, is also set to return soon, potentially bolstering Arsenal’s defence. Arteta ought to be wise and keen on squad rotation.

5. Maintain the Attacking Flow: Arsenal has been a different animal since the winter break. They are on fire, scoring goals just for fun. Maintaining this ruthlessness in front of goal is critical to Arsenal winning the title chase. If Saka, Havertz, Rice, and Odegaard maintain their remarkable goal-scoring forms, our Gunners will move ahead of the pack in the title chase.

If Arsenal can manage to do all these things, surely we will be crowned Champions in May.

