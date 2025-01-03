“The focus is” Arteta discusses Arsenal’s plans for transfer window

Mikel Arteta has outlined Arsenal’s approach to the January transfer market, emphasising that the Gunners will only look to strengthen their squad if the right player becomes available. As Arsenal remains firmly in the Premier League title race, this transfer window provides an opportunity to make key improvements to their squad, especially as injuries continue to cause challenges.

While Arsenal boasts a talented team, injuries have made it difficult for the Gunners to find breathing room. Currently, Bukayo Saka is sidelined, leading supporters to speculate that this could be the ideal time to bring in a strong alternative for the English winger. However, Arteta made it clear that Arsenal would not make a signing just for the sake of it, and they remain committed to the players already in their squad.

Ahead of their match against Brighton, Arteta spoke about the club’s transfer strategy, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“I don’t know, again because the focus is on the players that we have. When something is in the market that we can afford and believe is going to have a real impact on the team, we have to be open to that possibility. We have the ability to change the squad in the windows, but at the moment the focus is on what we have.”

The January transfer window is notoriously difficult for clubs to conduct business, with the mid-season timing often complicating deals. Arteta’s comments suggest that Arsenal will be patient and only pursue signings that can genuinely enhance the team. For Arsenal to make a significant impact in the second half of the season, any new additions will need to be players who can make an immediate difference, rather than simply adding depth for the sake of it. The focus remains on the existing squad, but Arteta is open to opportunities that align with the team’s goals and ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.