‘The focus’ – Romano updates on Arsenal’s January and summer transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal’s striker search will continue until the summer, but that a midfielder’s arrival is ‘the focus’.

The Gunners are linked with a number of targets as we are ahead of each transfer window, but our striker situation has many convinced that our next big signing will be coming up front.

With rumours of potential exits for all four of Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun, with the latter’s departure most likely to be on a temporary basis, you could be forgiven for believing our front-line would have to be the priority in the coming window, but the ‘In the know’ journalist claims otherwise.

“The focus for Arsenal in January is the opportunities in the midfield,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“We’ve said about the striker situation. They already started to look for a new striker for 2022.

“There is a possibility [of a signing] in January if they find the right opportunity but the January transfer market is difficult. For summer 2022, Arsenal’s plan is to find a new striker.

“Let’s see what happens with Aubameyang. They’ll look for opportunities in January but I don’t expect anything big from Arsenal. They signed many players last summer so the focus is the 2022 summer transfer window to go for a new midfielder and a new striker. This is the plan of Arsenal.”

I think we would all love to see another central midfielder brought in, but we also want to see more of Lokonga who has shown plenty of ability in his opening months in north London.

A new striker on the other-hand something that we need desperately however, and while Lacazette is currently in form, his cconsistency in front of goal has left a lot to be desired since his arrival at the Emirates.

Patrick