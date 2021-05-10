“The football club is going backwards” Former Gunner rips into Arsenal

Martin Keown has slammed Arsenal and claims that the team is going backwards after their exit from the Europa League.
Arsenal has been unable to return to the top four since 2017 and they have been struggling in the Premier League since they fired Arsene Wenger in 2018.
The Frenchman was at the helm for more than 20 years, but they have had two managers in the last three years, yet they will be without European football next season.
This never happened when Wenger was at the helm and Keown reckons that the club is hardly making any progress at the moment.
There is a remarkable amount of uncertainty around the future of some players in their squad, including Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin and David Luiz.
Keown says Stan Kroenke has to show that he loves the club by opening up his cheque book to sign new players and he also urged Mikel Arteta to take some responsibility.
Keown said on BT Sport via Sun Sports: “The fans need to have their say. The club is becoming stagnated. There’s a lack of investment.
“The Kroenkes – do they really love the club? They need to spend massively. Leno won’t sign a new contract. Luiz is leaving.
“Bellerin isn’t signing a new contract. There’s a remarkable amount of players that are uncertain of their futures.
“Arteta needs to take some responsibility. He’s outsmarted himself. He needs to keep it simple.
“I do believe he’s an outstanding coach, he needs to prove he’s an outstanding manager. It’s going to be difficult to back him if he loses again.
“It’s about results. He’s been here 18 months and he’s won an FA Cup, but when we look at league form it’s fallen away.
“The football club is going backwards and they have to arrest that slide.
“How much of the problem is about the manager and how much is about the squad?
“The manager is concerning me because he always blames the players. Massive expenditure is needed. New owners could be the catalyst.”
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Very much on point, only he did not stress the point enough – that Arteta has to take responsibility. Arsenal are 10th in the league not because of bad players but because of a bad bad coach.
Hi, 👁️ agree with Martin Keown 100 percent! Only he is off slightly about 19-20 yrs! Arsenal have been going backwards! Just go and look, 👀 for your selves the stats are there 2 c! Since the champions league final against barcelona! Hello from Blazen Timothy Gunner Paul in Bermuda, Gunner’s 4 life!!!
Arteta was/is a rookie, he has nothing to say he is a good manager and nothing to say he isnt a bad manager. The job is so obviously too big for him, its just about how long he is given to sink this club by kronk. Thats a scary thought if Arteta isn’t sacked and begins next season with the club. I do think we are close, if not past, turning this club around. We have neen constantly sinking for the last 10 years.
Let’s just throw more money at the problem and pray to the heavens our rookie manager will get us back to top 4. This approach will get us nowhere.
For years, this club has wasted money like a drunken sailor (70M on Pepe, 30M on William, 35M on Mustafi, 45M on Partey, 300plus pw on Ozil and Auba) without no accountability.
First, I think we need to start by paying more attention to scouting, retention and overall management of players. Second, we need to hire an experienced manager to get the best out of our players.
MK is right to point out we are now in a crisis. I would also like to see changes at the board level to reflect this fact.