The Forgotten Arsenal Manager Who Led The Gunners Into The Top Flight

Arsenal supporters will always treasure the achievements of Arsène Wenger, especially the historic Invincibles season of 2003/04 when the Gunners last lifted the Premier League trophy.

Now, with Mikel Arteta having guided Arsenal back to the summit of English football 22 years later by winning the Premier League title, while also preparing for a Champions League final, fans are once again dreaming of a truly special era.

But before Wenger’s brilliance and Arteta’s modern-day revolution, another manager quietly helped establish Arsenal as a genuine top-flight football club, Phil Kelso.

The manager who guided Arsenal’s first top-flight journey

Phil Kelso is a name many Arsenal supporters may never have heard before, yet his role in the club’s history remains hugely significant.

The Scot arrived from Hibernian in 1904 shortly after Harry Bradshaw had secured Arsenal’s promotion into the First Division for the very first time.

Kelso immediately faced the challenge of leading the Gunners through their debut season in English football’s top division.

Remarkably, Arsenal adapted well under his guidance, finishing 10th during the 1904/05 campaign before improving further over the next few seasons.

Kelso’s best league finish came in 1906/07 when the Gunners ended the campaign in seventh place, a hugely respectable achievement for a club still adjusting to life among England’s elite sides.

He also came close to delivering Arsenal’s first major trophy.

During both the 1905/06 and 1906/07 seasons, Arsenal reached the FA Cup semi-finals but fell short against Newcastle United and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Although silverware escaped him, Kelso helped prove Arsenal belonged at the highest level of English football.

Phil Kelso helped lay the foundations for Arsenal’s future

After leaving Arsenal in 1908, Kelso later managed Fulham for many years before also working at the Royal Arsenal ammunition factory during the First World War, reconnecting with the very roots of the football club.

By the time of his death in 1935, Kelso had also become chairman of the Football League Managers Secretaries Association, remaining deeply respected within the game.

While Arsenal’s modern success stories naturally focus on legendary figures like Wenger and now Arteta after delivering the Premier League title once again, supporters should also remember the men who first established the Gunners in top-flight football.

Without pioneers like Phil Kelso helping Arsenal survive and grow in the First Division over a century ago, the club may never have evolved into the global giant supporters know today.

Now Arteta has already added his own chapter to that remarkable history by bringing the Premier League title back to North London, and Arsenal will now look to conquer Europe as they prepare for the Champions League final.

What do you think Gooners, if Arteta follows up the Premier League title with Champions League glory this season, does he become one of Arsenal’s greatest ever managers already?

Liam Harding

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