The four Arsenal players that I believe are pivotal to our title challenge – Which are your’s?

The long-awaited season is back this weekend and I cannot wait for club football to get back up and running. After the last two seasons of growing and becoming a better team, this could be Arsenal’s year, and fingers crossed we get to see the best out of Mikel Arteta and his squad. We have a very good squad this season and look to have covered ourselves with enough depth in the squad to have a great season, but here’s who I think will be pivotal to our success and who I’m going to be banking on this season.

First up, Gabriel Martinelli. I think the last few seasons have been some what of a learning curve for Martinelli, but he seems to have finally found his best form and for me, will be one of our most important players this season. Fingers crossed he can stay fit and healthy, because when he’s available, he brings an extra level of skill and pace to our starting eleven. The game against Lyon cemented this for me as he was one of our standout players and looking incredibly dangerous when on the ball. With him and Bukayo Saka looking likely to be our starting wingers again this season, I think he will be huge for us and seems to only be getting better as time goes on.

Secondly, Gabriel and William Saliba. Last season these two were arguably the best centre back pairing in the league. They have the ability to read each other’s game and bring the best out of each other. We need them to stay consistent and fit, because they bring so much to our game, not only in defence but attack too. They keep our defence organised and solid, while also giving our attackers options in set pieces. It’s no secret how talented they both are and what they bring to the system. I think they will be vital for us again this season as we continue to strive for success.

And finally, Declan Rice. When Rice joined last season, he instantly became a massive part of the squad and the system that Arteta is trying to instil. He fit into the squad perfectly and became somewhat of anchor in our midfield. Bringing a sense of compose and calmness to the role but also being a leader as well. He was incredibly impressive last season, and I expect more of the same this season. Hopefully we can either bring someone in to complement him and allow him to have a bit more freedom, because when he’s given to right amount of freedom to play how he likes, he’s almost unstoppable.

Obviously, there’s plenty of other players who I think will be big for us this season, but these are the ones that I think will end up winning us silverware this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

