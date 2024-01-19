The four Arsenal players that need to step up to get our title hopes back on track

Which player need to step up in the second half of this season?

For me, at this moment, Arsenal are at a make-or-break point in their season. After starting the season in great form, we’ve began to look a bit lost, and history seems to be repeating itself . If we don’t wake up and fix things quickly, won’t to be competing for the title this season. With a few teams around us looking just as likely to be fighting for that top spot, it comes as a bigger challenge than last season, and the Arsenal manager and players need to step up and do what needs to be done before it’s too late.

We face Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, West Ham and Burnley in our next five games and for me, every one of those games is a must-win if we want to win the league. Manchester City are catching up to Liverpool on the top, while Liverpool sit at the summit, with Villa following closely behind. If Arsenal want to sit on top of the table again then the next five games are crucial, especially the game against Liverpool. If Arsenal wants silverware this season were going to have to beat them at least once and need to be beating them at home in early February. The other four games are winnable, and we should be taking all three points from each game. Arsenal needs to put their heads down and get things clicking.

For me, Martin Odegaard is one of the main players I think needs to step up in the second half of the season. His performances lately have improved but there just not up to the standards we are all used to. He’s getting the ball in the right positions but doesn’t seem to be able to do anything with it. He doesn’t seem to be leading the side like a captain should, and maybe needs a bit more authority in the dressing room. When Odegaard is in form and believes in himself, he’s almost unstoppable and Arsenal are screaming to get him back in good form.

Bukayo Saka and Martinelli are two other players that really need to step up, having such great form last season, it’s confusing to try understanding what’s happening and why it just doesn’t seem to be working this season, but there’s always time to turn it around, and if anyone can it’s these two. We need those pacey wingers to start creating more chances, taking more shots and getting their heads up more. Linking up with Jesus in the middle and hopefully starting to score some goals and get some assists. If we can get both of them back in form, I think we still have a real chance of battling for the title.

And finally, David Raya is a big one for me, he’s taken the spot of Ramsdale, he’s had a decent start to the season but for me, he needs to be doing more and needs to prove why he’s been given that top spot between the sticks.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think needs to step up?

Daisy Mae

