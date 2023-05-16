The four Arsenal players that were very unconvincing against Brighton

Arsenal’s 3-0 weekend loss to Brighton ended their title ambitions. All Arteta and his boys can do is end the season in style, beating Nottingham Forest and Wolves to ensure they ended 18 points better than their points tally last season. The hope will be that, come next season, the Gunners can go again, take charge of the title race again, and then go on to win it.
To finish what they started this season, some Arsenal players will have to step up or be shipped out. Against Brighton, some players were left exposed, but these four need to prove between now and the preseason that they can be counted on next season.
- Jakub Kiwior
After shining alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in his first two starts, the winter signing was in for criticism against Brighton. Kiwior gifted Enciso Brighton’s opener. His positional awareness needed to be improved; he tripped and failed to get on his feet quickly, making him unable to track Brighton’s No. 20, who was running behind him. Enciso easily headed in a brilliant cross from Arsenal’s right wing.
Kiwior was at fault for Brighton’s opener; his failure to control a situation he should have dealt with shows that he may make errors if he is put under pressure. To win the PL, you ought to be perfect.
- Kieran Tierney
Instead of convincing us that he had the left-back sorted. The Scottish international left us missing Zinchenko’s services. Tierney was also at fault for Enciso’s goal; he failed to close him down or clear the ball when he should have risen, seeing Kiwior not ready to deal with Enciso. If Zinchenko were fully fit, many would have asked why he didn’t start. Tierney needs to improve some aspects of his game to return to relevance, or he better look at his options.
- Jorginho
The much praise the Italian has had in the last few weeks must have gotten into his head. He was missing in action against Brighton, and the Seagulls bossed the midfield. There was a need for more forward passes from midfield, but Jorginho’s lack of productive passes and an overreliance on backward passes didn’t help.
Watching the Italian, and then remembering how poor Partey has been in recent weeks, one starts to understand why Arteta wants at least two top midfielders.
Aaron Ramsdale
Many wonder why I single him out when it is almost certain he is Arsenal’s long-term goalkeeper. However, he is one player who endured a disappointing outing against Brighton. His performance was marred by several errors that provided the away side with scoring opportunities. Ramsdale’s rushed decision-making and failure to remain composed proved detrimental to Arsenal’s defensive stability. Arteta must continue to nurture the former Sheffield man.
Arteta should reflect on Arsenal’s performance over the weekend and consider alternative options to bolster his team ahead of next season.
Darren N
For every game saving effort Ramsdale makes, he also commits a grave error.
absolute nonsense, he has won us at least 15 points this season
TBF I do t believe anyone had a good game .
Personally thought Jesus had a shocker which as been the case since he has come back bar a few games .
actually Tierney was one of only players to get any credit
Jesus proved yet again he is NOT a number 9
Saka ineffective….again. bet he would have been dropped before if we didnt want to upset him before he signs his contract
White is not a fb
Jorghino continues to prove lightweight. Newc game was a one off
Kiwior is a huge mistake
Xhaka fading
Partey completely faded
No player did himself any favours v Brighton.
As for Vieira Nketiah Nelson, wtf are they doing at our club.
Just like last season, when the big pressure is on this bunch wilt. Two seasons in a row should show even the most committed that there is an issue
– Ramsdale: He couldn’t do much, because his defenders were awful
– Tierney: A good fullback, but I bet Zinchenko would’ve got us out of the tight spaces in the back with his superior ball control and passing abilities
– White: Misjudged aerial balls in crucial moments and got skinned multiple times by Mitoma
– Kiwior: The game could’ve ended up differently if he jumped with Enciso, who’s smaller than him. So disappointing
– Jorginho: Was one of our best players in the first half of the game
– Odegaard: Got bullied
– Trossard: Lost in several duels in the first half of the game. Slower than Martinelli and worse in aerial duels
– Jesus: Too small to compete with Brighton CBs for Ramsdale’s long balls
Darren, your views on Tierney being culpable for the Enciso goal are utter nonsense.Kwior was the clear culprit and needs to learn that football is a tough sport.Significantly the dangerous Mitoma started the match on the right wing but after 15 mins or thereby his astute Manager switched him to the left as Tierney was keeping him quiet.I only wish that our Manager would swap Saka and Martinelli if they are not making an impression on the game.Unfortunately he steadfastly refused to do so.In terms of individual performances we were second best in every position with White and Trossard being particularly disappointing.
@Grandad,sorry this one is on the ref, Kiwior was stamped on and lost his boot but KT header was a very weak one.having said that,I do not blame KT.what do you expect when a player barely gets playing time?do we really expect him to show up and perform at his best? especially when you’re on the bench having played well.as I said before, what do people think it does to a player’s confidence ?or to know that you’re not his number one choice?
Kiwior did not trip, he was stamped on, which makes jumping difficult.
WTF were Ben White and Saka doing. Dan you’re right but FMD if White and Saka didn’t directly cause 2 goals.