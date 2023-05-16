The four Arsenal players that were very unconvincing against Brighton

Arsenal’s 3-0 weekend loss to Brighton ended their title ambitions. All Arteta and his boys can do is end the season in style, beating Nottingham Forest and Wolves to ensure they ended 18 points better than their points tally last season. The hope will be that, come next season, the Gunners can go again, take charge of the title race again, and then go on to win it.

To finish what they started this season, some Arsenal players will have to step up or be shipped out. Against Brighton, some players were left exposed, but these four need to prove between now and the preseason that they can be counted on next season.

Jakub Kiwior

After shining alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in his first two starts, the winter signing was in for criticism against Brighton. Kiwior gifted Enciso Brighton’s opener. His positional awareness needed to be improved; he tripped and failed to get on his feet quickly, making him unable to track Brighton’s No. 20, who was running behind him. Enciso easily headed in a brilliant cross from Arsenal’s right wing.

Kiwior was at fault for Brighton’s opener; his failure to control a situation he should have dealt with shows that he may make errors if he is put under pressure. To win the PL, you ought to be perfect.

Kieran Tierney

Instead of convincing us that he had the left-back sorted. The Scottish international left us missing Zinchenko’s services. Tierney was also at fault for Enciso’s goal; he failed to close him down or clear the ball when he should have risen, seeing Kiwior not ready to deal with Enciso. If Zinchenko were fully fit, many would have asked why he didn’t start. Tierney needs to improve some aspects of his game to return to relevance, or he better look at his options.

Jorginho

The much praise the Italian has had in the last few weeks must have gotten into his head. He was missing in action against Brighton, and the Seagulls bossed the midfield. There was a need for more forward passes from midfield, but Jorginho’s lack of productive passes and an overreliance on backward passes didn’t help.

Watching the Italian, and then remembering how poor Partey has been in recent weeks, one starts to understand why Arteta wants at least two top midfielders.

Aaron Ramsdale

Many wonder why I single him out when it is almost certain he is Arsenal’s long-term goalkeeper. However, he is one player who endured a disappointing outing against Brighton. His performance was marred by several errors that provided the away side with scoring opportunities. Ramsdale’s rushed decision-making and failure to remain composed proved detrimental to Arsenal’s defensive stability. Arteta must continue to nurture the former Sheffield man.

Arteta should reflect on Arsenal’s performance over the weekend and consider alternative options to bolster his team ahead of next season.

Darren N

