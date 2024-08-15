The four biggest selection headaches for Arteta when Arsenal take on Wolves

WHO STARTS ON SATURDAY IS NOT A FORGONE CONCLUSION.

The new season is just a matter of days away and Gooners all over the world will be hoping we can kickstart another quest for title glory with a convincing win against Wolves. We Arsenal fans have an idea of what the starting lineup might look like ahead of the season opener, but what might be going on in Mikel’s head may be contrary. Some positions in the starting XI are already nailed but there are still questions marks regarding some positions.

Today I would like to look at those positions and the players vying for a starting berth.

LEFTBACK: with the arrival of Calafiori who could potentially play there, coupled with the recent form of Zinchenko in pre season, then who might start there on Saturday will be a tough decision for Mikel to make. Furthermore with the potential return from injury by Tomiyasu and Timber then it might be an even tougher call to make by the boss. These headaches however are good ones to have and shows that we have good strength in depth. DEFENSIVE MIDFIELD: Barring the potential arrival of someone like Merino, then who starts as the deepest lying midfielder on Saturday can be anyone’s guess, Jorginho or Partey or Rice?, you have your pick. Partey played most of the pre season games and looked decent enough to start the season opener, however, we could see Rice being dropped deeper to accommodate Havertz and Jesus or we could see Jorginho being preferred as we saw for most parts of the season. LEFTWING: Who starts here on Saturday is a direct shoot out between Martinelli and Trossard, I absolutely adore both options, slightly preferring Trossard more due to his ability to operate in tight spaces when playing against a low block, nevertheless either player could start that game and it wouldn’t pose a concern to us gooners especially when playing well.



CENTER FORWARD:

Just like who plays on the left wing this is the same case as a battle between two players, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Given that I don’t see Arsenal signing any new striker before the window ends then this could be the same story throughout the campaign. Jesus has looked back to his very best both physically and mentally during the pre season, also scoring three goals (including the behind the scenes friendly). However, he could be benched in favour of Havertz due to his encouraging form towards the back end of last season and the Euros.

Who do you think Arteta will choose against Wolves?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

