The four improvements I think Arsenal should make this summer

Clearly, our new manager, Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal without any new transfers. Even the new guys brought in haven’t really had a major say in things at the moment.

Seeing the way things have gone this season, MA wouldn’t be judged a failure even if misses out on the Champions League (as we largely expect to).

Despite the undeniable improvements, how else can the coach improve the quality of the personnel so far? I shall give my opinion shortly.

I’m never a fan of buying 8 players ahead of every season, but the following positions may need some improvements next season if Arsenal are to challenge for UCL places next season.

1. Bellerin: he’s growth appears to have Stunted somewhat. His contribution to the attack isn’t superb, and defensively he’s suspect. As for possible replacements, none really comes to mind since the best guys are likely unaffordable. Perhaps Hakim Achraff from Dortmund could be a better guy.

2. David Luiz: he was brought in as a stop-gap and should be seen as such. We need to bring in someone younger with similar passing, but maybe quicker and better defensively. Saliba?

3. Ozil: he’s a top class player, but we need a quicker player who can contribute more to defensive phases of the game. Someone who would be more aggressive to score goals, perhaps good at set pieces too.

Lastly, I think Lacazette should be allowed to leave without bringing in any replacements. The club surely has enough young players to assist Aubameyang. This could be dangerous especially if Auba picks up an injury. But those young guys can’t perform worse than Laca, can they?

What are your thoughts, pals?

Musdon