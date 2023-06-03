The four major Arsenal transfer rumours that are unlikely to happen…

It was a disappointing end to a season in which Arsenal failed to win the league, with Man City outperforming them in the last set of games. The Gunners will be hoping for another dominant season in order to continue what they started. They will need to improve, and in order to do so, they will need to buy quality players.
All the Arsenal rumours we’ve been talking about is who should join, yet among the players the Gooners hope to sign, there will undoubtedly be some who will not. I am very sure that these four major Arsenal targets will not join them this summer. I would include Mason Mount on the list too, but we discussed his situation earlier
Joao Cancelo
Why it is unlikely he joins is because the Gunners simply won’t pay above £50 million for a full back. It has also been claimed in the German press that Cancelo doesn’t want to play in England any time soon.
Serge Gnabry
About this former Gunner, I think it is unlikely the club will bring him back at the age he is now and his deal may be too expensive for the Gunners, with Bayern unlikely to let him go on the cheap.
James Maddison
The Leicester playmaker may be very talented, but his inexperience playing for a top club and playing in Europe could see Arteta not bother going for him, as where they are, they need players ready to be an instant hit.
For me It is unlikely Arsenal are ready to go into a transfer battle for his services and pay at least £50 million for a championship player.
Ruben Neves
Arsenal appear to admire him, but I think it is unlikely he’ll join, as the Portuguese sensation is unlikely to leave Wolves for another PL side. Barcelona or another Spanish club is his likely destination.
What other players do you think Arteta’s attempts to sign are a waste of time?
Daniel O
There are actually strong indications that City will accept far less than 50 million for Cancelo.
And Maddison is class. He’s got almost like 50 PL goals to his name. Though can’t seem to stay fit, for a full season it seems.
Anyone but Caicedo and the window is a bust!! Caicedo and not rice is the true prize. Letting go of Caicedo is Kante scenario all over again. When will arsenal ever learn?😫
Agreed he should be the priority not rice
There is a very interesting take by pundit Tim Sherwood warning Arsenal about signing Caicedo.
He claims that not all times players leave Brighton goes on to perform admirably elsewhere, he mention Bissouma and how he struggles against very average players to get into Spuds team.
Now this one rings home as I was one of those wanted the gaffer to sign the Malian and couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t, but that’s food for thought by the pundit.
I just find Romano’s and Ornstein’s tweets more credible than the others. They have never mentioned the four players in the articles and stated that Arsenal’s main targets are:
– Gundogan: I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal sign him, because of his experience and history with Arteta/ Jesus/ Zinchenko/ Jover
– Mount: Ornstein said Mount’s preference is Man United. I bet Arsenal stopped chasing him after reading Ornstein’s tweet
– Rice: I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal sign him for £80m + add-ons, because they would need a local leader who’s highly dependable in aerial duels
– Caicedo: I believe Arsenal would prefer a homegrown player to succeed Xhaka. I think Arsenal made a bid for him in January to cover for Partey, but Xhaka is leaving now
– Kudus: Ornstein said he’d likely be available for £40m up to £50m, so Arsenal could sign him
Luke Ayling for right back.. keep KT. onboard
Tapsoba for cb.
secure Saliba if the back has recovered..
try out Balogun
buy Gundogan if available ??
If Arteta took your advice he would be sacked wouldn’t even finish in top 6 luke Ayling suggestion is the biggest joke of all how much drink have you had!
Luke Ayling?
Four UNLIKELY transfers only? I reckon, on our planet, there are close to eight billion!
JA seem to have discussed many of them too, these past years.
To be serious, who else , as I DO, SEES NO POINT IN DISCUSSING THINGS THAT WONT HAPPEN!!!?
And before some smart Alec tries to point out that this post is discussing it, it IS NOT.
What this post is doing is illustating the important difference between realists, who discuss things likely to happen, and fantasists , who concetrate on things that wont!
Its WHY I have never liked sci fi films, as I am a realist!
Though, oddly enough, in comedy routines, esp in stand up, I do love absurd humour and fantasy. But NOT about our club!