The four major Arsenal transfer rumours that are unlikely to happen…

It was a disappointing end to a season in which Arsenal failed to win the league, with Man City outperforming them in the last set of games. The Gunners will be hoping for another dominant season in order to continue what they started. They will need to improve, and in order to do so, they will need to buy quality players.

All the Arsenal rumours we’ve been talking about is who should join, yet among the players the Gooners hope to sign, there will undoubtedly be some who will not. I am very sure that these four major Arsenal targets will not join them this summer. I would include Mason Mount on the list too, but we discussed his situation earlier

Joao Cancelo

Why it is unlikely he joins is because the Gunners simply won’t pay above £50 million for a full back. It has also been claimed in the German press that Cancelo doesn’t want to play in England any time soon.

Serge Gnabry

About this former Gunner, I think it is unlikely the club will bring him back at the age he is now and his deal may be too expensive for the Gunners, with Bayern unlikely to let him go on the cheap.

James Maddison

The Leicester playmaker may be very talented, but his inexperience playing for a top club and playing in Europe could see Arteta not bother going for him, as where they are, they need players ready to be an instant hit.

For me It is unlikely Arsenal are ready to go into a transfer battle for his services and pay at least £50 million for a championship player.

Ruben Neves

Arsenal appear to admire him, but I think it is unlikely he’ll join, as the Portuguese sensation is unlikely to leave Wolves for another PL side. Barcelona or another Spanish club is his likely destination.

What other players do you think Arteta’s attempts to sign are a waste of time?

Daniel O

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…