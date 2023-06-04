The Four Reasons why I’m convinced that Arsenal will win the title next season

Arsenal will be better next season. Who can say no? by Darren N
There are reasons to be hopeful about Arteta’s Arsenal project and the new heights it may achieve next season, and here are some of them:
Defensive solidity
There’s no denying how defensively solid Arsenal were last season. Apart from the last few weeks when their star defender, William Saliba, got injured, Arsenal’s defence was an example to many. Next season, with Saliba fit and a reliable centre back and right back signed, and with Kiwior also stepping up, trust me, Arteta’s defence will be rock solid, making it the foundation of another brilliant campaign.
Learning from past experience
Arteta and his boys must now be wiser and have learned one or two things about winning the PL race. It was obvious that City’s quality squad won them the league, and the one big lesson the Gunners must have learned, is that they ought to reinforce their squad to stand a chance of winning the league. Hopefully, they’ll let the lessons they’ve learned this season guide them next season.
Continuity and progress
Arteta’s project has been growing, from finishing 8th to finishing 5th and then 2nd last season. It has been clear season after season that Arsenal have gotten better. Next season, the only progress they can make is winning the league. I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced they will.
Squad development and transfers
Arteta is set to have a blockbuster transfer window, and all transfer speculation points to that. With important signings like those for Declan Rice, Arsenal will be better than they were. Other than new signings, Saka, Martinelli, and other Arsenal youngsters are set to continue maturing with age, a situation that may see them being even more productive and thus taking Arsenal to the next level.
What other things give you hope that next season will be a big one for Arsenal?
Darren N
Top 4 yes
Title ,no chance .
@ DK
Agree: Title no chance.
We have to get top 3 as I think one of Liverpool or Brighton are going to win the Europa League. This would men 4th goes into Europa League.
The only trophy I can see winning is the Community shield but hoping to win the FA cup as we have history there.
No chance just like we had no chance of top 4 this season right. Also If liverpool or brighton win europa it means top 4 + them go to the group stage.
Just an opinion mate .
No chance had our best opportunity this season and blew it now will be even harder as the other contenders will all strengthen there squads unfortunately we will not have enough quality in depth to compete not even sure we will make top 4!
It would depend on whether we will sign someone as good as Haaland or not. If we still rely on our poachers, I don’t think we’ll win anything
It seems to me that there is a general feeling that having fallen at the final hurdle this season, we have no chance of winning the PL next season as other clubs are likely to up their game, therefore making our task more difficult. (that was a long sentence).
It’s understandable many of us feel that way. However, I’m more optimistic about our chances. We will have learned from our mistakes and there will be a greater mettle in the lads who will be more determined than they were this season and less prone to the errors they made.
I think we will be a much better unit.
Recruitment,recruitment recruitment.
I have come to the conclusion that it’s impossible to predict.
Last season most people (including myself) said we’d really messed up because top 4 would be even harder this season – and yet we managed it easily. Even if we hadn’t done so well to be leading for most of the season, it still would have been relatively easy because of the dreadful form of Chelsea, Liverpool and spurs.
Everyone is again expecting it to be harder next season as many believe Chelsea and Liverpool, at least, will recover and make it more if a challenge, and for Newcastle and utd to further improve – it’s very unlikely all of that will happen but at least some of it likely will.
For me, meeting the standards we set this season will be a challenge, let alone going one better, but i don’t count it out. Arteta has surprised me many times already – however, the next step forward is always more difficult than the last.
The one thing that perhaps is in our favour is that I find it hard to imagine city winning the treble (which I expect them to) and still managing to maintain their excellence into next season. That would be extremely abnormal, but if anyone can do it, it’s them.
In short, I have no idea what’s going to happen – we won’t be able to tell anything until the first few games imo, regardless of who is or isn’t signed.
Davi – After City wins the CL they will have reached a pinnacle and psychologically this may cause them to ease up next season having done it all.
That’s the theory anyway. It would be an extraordinary achievement for them to win the PL yet again next season, and for that reason I believe a different club will prosper next term.
My gut feeling is we won’t win it and that Liverpool will be back, Klopp having made some adjustments, but like you say it’s difficult to gauge what will happen.
Newcastle – don’t think so, although Eddie has done incredible things there, they still have a way to go.
Chelsea – too far off the pace and too much to improve, so no.
Lilywhites – into the abyss.
Man United – a real threat, because I think they, similarly to us, only need tweaks here and there to become formidable. A top class manager too.
Liverpool – my gut is that they will find it tough still because I don’t think their forward line is as good as they need it to be. However I do think there’s a fairly strong chance Darwin will flip a switch and become a complete nightmare for everyone, so I’m not confident in my prediction.
Chelsea – don’t expect them to win the title, but they could get back into top 4 and will be a tough game for any of the other top sides mentioned imo.
Newcastle – have a feeling they will continue to improve. Depending on their signings, I don’t count them out of the title. Obviously that one is also a precarious prediction!
Man utd – what has struck me most about them is how inconsistent they’ve been and just how many points they’ve gained on the back of poor performances where they’ve been second best. For me, they shouldn’t be anywhere near the title next season, and while he’s definitely a good manager, I’m not convinced ten haag is all he’s been cracked up to be – yet. A good summer, and who knows. (I’m also especially biased against utd which could be clouding my view!)
Pretty much agree with the rest
We could have said very similar things at the end of last season, though – and most of it was completely wrong!
But it’s fun guessing isn’t it.
This may seem like sacrilege to you, but I am a massive fan of Jurgen Klopp (himself and his ability, but not Scouse City, who I always hope will fail).
Man U’s defensive home record is by far better than anyone else’s this season and that suggests old school values of strength in defense. Yes they have collapsed a few times away from home, but the basis is there for them to be a power again imo. You’re right though, I too would not wish that to happen.
Poch in my opinion is a kind of gallant loser and I was pleased that Chelsea signed him, because as far as I’m concerned that definitely rules them out of ever winning the league with him there. Cruel eh ?
I’m more optimistic, who said lightning doesn’t strike twice? Hopefully we can do better next season, we can give big teams a good game. Why enter a competition if you think we don’t have a chance? If we can cut out our mistakes and improve our ball retention, I think we got a better chance than most clubs.
If city can do it, why can’t we do it. The experience of fighting for the title is their, plus a good addition in the transfer we go again. Am optimistic
If Arsenal considerably up the ante in their next season’s campaign in all four competitions. Over their their last season’s campaign in all four competitions they played in. I think they will win titles next season.
More especially if the club revamp their squad with some top quality signings this summer, to upgrade the quality in some positions in the team to a higher level quality that better the status quo where an upgrade doing is required.
Such as in their team defence, midfield and forward setup departments.
I think if Arsenal does this team upgrade of their team this summer and do it correctly. They will challenge for the Epl title win again next season again. And even that of the Ucl tprchllight win the quadruple of titles next season and win them. But not limit themselves to only the Epl title wins.