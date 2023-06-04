The Four Reasons why I’m convinced that Arsenal will win the title next season

Arsenal will be better next season. Who can say no? by Darren N

There are reasons to be hopeful about Arteta’s Arsenal project and the new heights it may achieve next season, and here are some of them:

Defensive solidity

There’s no denying how defensively solid Arsenal were last season. Apart from the last few weeks when their star defender, William Saliba, got injured, Arsenal’s defence was an example to many. Next season, with Saliba fit and a reliable centre back and right back signed, and with Kiwior also stepping up, trust me, Arteta’s defence will be rock solid, making it the foundation of another brilliant campaign.

Learning from past experience

Arteta and his boys must now be wiser and have learned one or two things about winning the PL race. It was obvious that City’s quality squad won them the league, and the one big lesson the Gunners must have learned, is that they ought to reinforce their squad to stand a chance of winning the league. Hopefully, they’ll let the lessons they’ve learned this season guide them next season.

Continuity and progress

Arteta’s project has been growing, from finishing 8th to finishing 5th and then 2nd last season. It has been clear season after season that Arsenal have gotten better. Next season, the only progress they can make is winning the league. I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced they will.

Squad development and transfers

Arteta is set to have a blockbuster transfer window, and all transfer speculation points to that. With important signings like those for Declan Rice, Arsenal will be better than they were. Other than new signings, Saka, Martinelli, and other Arsenal youngsters are set to continue maturing with age, a situation that may see them being even more productive and thus taking Arsenal to the next level.

What other things give you hope that next season will be a big one for Arsenal?

Darren N

