The “French solution” would be bad news for Arsenal’s European hopes

The French league has been ended prematurely and the Ligue 1 title handed to PSG. The solution that the league’s body used in handing out the title wouldn’t be good for Arsenal if it is employed by the Premier League.

The Premier League is committed to finishing the campaign, and they have set June as the date for normal activities in the competition to resume

However, there are fears that there might be a second wave of infections of the coronavirus and that could force the league to be suspended yet again.

If that happens the Premier League might be forced to employ the same solution that the French Ligue used to determine the final standings reports the Star.

While the season wasn’t completed, it wasn’t also voided as Ligue 1 finished the rest of the season on a points-per-game basis.

The top three became PSG, Marseille and Rennes. While Nice, Reims and Lille will compete in the Europa League, their biggest casualty is Lyon who will not play in Europe next season.

If the same system is employed to end the Premier League season, it would be bad news for Arsenal as we would finish the campaign eighth on the league table and miss out of European football entirely.

The only pleasant news would be that we would finish ahead of Tottenham.