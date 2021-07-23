The future of Arsenal goalkeeping target set to be decided by end of the month

Andre Onana is one of Arsenal’s summer transfer targets, but they look set to miss out on signing the banned Cameroonian.

Onana is currently serving a 12-month suspension for using banned substances, but his contract at Ajax is expiring and he will leave the Dutch club instead of signing a new one.

Having watched Bernd Leno struggle for form last season, Arsenal had been tipped to sign him.

He is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and he was in goal as Ajax nearly reached the final of the Champions League in 2019.

The Gunners are facing competition from other European clubs and it seems they might miss out on his signature to one of them.

Todofichajes reports that Lyon is very serious about signing him and they have been in talks with his current club.

The report says the French club is close to an agreement and that it is expected to be concluded by the end of this month.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Aaron Ramsdale in recent days, but Onana will cost less and he has more experience than the Sheffield United man.

Ramsdale is, however, younger and would probably serve them the longer.