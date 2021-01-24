The future of Matteo Guendouzi thrown into doubt yet again

Matteo Guendouzi’s Hertha Berlin future has been thrown into doubt after the German side fired manager Bruno Labbadia, TalkSPORT reports.

The midfielder joined them on loan for the rest of the season after he was frozen out at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta. He has rediscovered his form in Germany and has 2 goals from 13 appearances so far.

He was one of Labbadia’s trusted men, but after the team collected just 17 points from 18 games, they have decided to part ways with the manager.

Hertha chairman Carsten Schmidt said: “Week in, week out, Bruno and his coaching staff have invested a lot of hard work into the team’s development and we would like to thank him greatly for that.

“Ultimately, however, the return of 17 points from 18 games leaves us in a very precarious situation.

“After much deliberation, we feel that a change of head coach can give the team fresh impetus. We will clarify his successor as head coach in the coming days.”

The Frenchman has been one of the best players at the German side this season, however, a change of manager usually affects players standing in their team.

The club is planning to name a replacement in the next few days, Guendouzi will be praying the new manager gives him the opportunity to impress as well.

Talks earlier in the month claimed that Arsenal might recall him. However, Arteta has instead looked towards signing another midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.