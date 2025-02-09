The games that Martinelli is likely to miss for Arsenal after his latest injury

Gabriel Martinelli has suffered a new injury that will sideline him for around a month, with reports revealing the games he is set to miss. This fresh setback is another blow to an Arsenal squad already struggling with injuries this season.

Injuries have been a recurring issue for Arsenal throughout the campaign as they strive to secure the Premier League title. Many of the key players in Mikel Arteta’s squad have taken turns to get injured, and now, just as Bukayo Saka is recovering, Martinelli has joined him on the treatment table. The winger is expected to be out of action until mid-next month, which means he will miss several crucial matches for the Gunners.

Arsenal finds itself at a critical stage of the season. They are competing in the Premier League and European competitions, with every game crucial to their hopes of winning silverware. The club will need all of their top players to be in peak condition for the remainder of the season. Martinelli’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal this term.

According to 90min, Martinelli is set to miss key fixtures, including matches against Leicester City, West Ham United, and the high-flying Nottingham Forest. He will also be unavailable for both legs of the Champions League round of 16 and the league match against Manchester United in March. These games are vital for Arsenal’s hopes of securing both domestic and European success, making Martinelli’s injury a significant setback for the team.

However, there is some hope that the Brazilian forward could return in time for the upcoming fixture against Chelsea. While his absence will certainly affect Arsenal’s attacking options, they have coped with injuries to other key players earlier in the season, and the squad has shown resilience in their absence. The Gunners will be hopeful that they can continue to perform well without Martinelli, as they have done with others who have been sidelined.

Martinelli has been an integral part of the Arsenal squad this season, and his injury comes at an unfortunate time. Despite this, the team’s depth and previous experience of coping with injury setbacks should stand them in good stead for the challenges ahead.