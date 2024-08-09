The Gooner men and Women set for Football medals at the Olympics – Good luck to all!

At least one current Gunner is guaranteed to bring home an Olympic medal this weekend.

Our best-case scenario is a Gold, and two bronze medals return to North London.

Best wishes to three Frenchmen part of the Arsenal family.

Once a Gooner always a Gooner ….

France vs Spain – Gold Medal Match

Henry and Clichy

Having won every major honour in the sport Thierry Henry is guaranteed to add a medal to his CV.

He was assistant manager of Belgium when they got a bronze medal for finishing third at the 2018 World Cup, but this would be the biggest honour of his managerial career.

Gael Clichy has only been a coach for a year, working alongside his former captain with the Under 21’s/Olympic squad, his first job.

With Deschamps criticised for his conservative approach our Invincibles reputation will rise in their homeland if they can end Spain’s dominating summer.

Lacazette

Lacazette is one of the over age players selected, the highest he’s played on the international stage.

After 22 goals for Lyon last season, the former Gunner has been given the honour of captaining his nation on home soil.

Spain Vs Germany – Bronze Medal Match

Laia Codina

At 24 can add an Olympic bronze to her World Cup and Champions League medals.

In her own admission, injures and a change of culture has meant it’s taken her time to settle into England with her looking more like her old self after Christmas including playing in Arsenal’s League Cup Final.

Plays like how you would expect a Graduate from Barcelona’s academy to play. Good on the ball who is comfortable in possession

Mariona Caldentey

Also started the World Cup Final against England.

After a decade at Barcelona has become a Gunner. Won a treble in Spain which has been recognised as the best she’s ever played

USA Vs Brazil – Gold Medal Match

Emily Fox

Joined at the start of year, immediately showing her football intelligence by planning when to switch from right back and step into the middle.

Has had a great 2024. In a matter of weeks lifted the League Cup in between the Gold Cup and She Believes Cup.

There was a point in the quarter finals where it looked like she suffered a serious injury.

One of a few to have played in the last World Cup

Good luck to our Arsenal Olympians!

