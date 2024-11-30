“The greatest pleasure is to win.” Saka would take wins over goals and assists

Bukayo Saka delivered a masterclass performance in Arsenal’s away victory over West Ham, contributing two assists and a goal to seal a crucial win for the Gunners. The England international has become a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s squad, demonstrating remarkable consistency in both scoring and creating goals this season.

Saka’s influence on Arsenal’s campaign has reached new heights, as he now boasts double figures for assists in the Premier League, along with a string of vital goals. His ability to step up in key moments is unrivalled, and his partnership with Martin Odegaard has been a defining factor in Arsenal’s recent success. Odegaard’s return from injury has reignited their on-field chemistry, driving the Gunners back to top form after a brief dip.

The winger’s all-round contribution was evident against West Ham, but Saka remains humble, prioritising team success over personal accolades. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Saka said:

“I am taking a lot of pleasure from creating and scoring but the greatest pleasure is to win. Let’s keep this form going. Definitely, the last three games we have been back.”

This attitude exemplifies why Saka is not just a fan favourite but also a role model for young players. His relentless work ethic, tactical intelligence, and unselfish playing style have propelled Arsenal to new heights this season, keeping them firmly in the title race.

Saka’s growing maturity and leadership on the field are invaluable to Arsenal. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations is a testament to his development as one of the Premier League’s most influential players. If he continues performing at this level, there is every chance that he will guide Arsenal back to the summit of English football.

The Gunners’ faithful can take pride in watching a homegrown talent like Saka flourish, and his contributions this season underscore his status as one of the best players in the league. With Saka in this form, Arsenal’s ambitions for silverware seem increasingly achievable.

