“The Gunners have fizzled out – again” Arsenal title hopes are now over

Robbie Savage believes that Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United has effectively handed the Premier League title to Liverpool.

Despite the Gunners retaining slim hopes of winning the title, Liverpool’s relentless consistency has made their chances increasingly improbable. Arsenal entered the season with high expectations, and they have remained a key part of what has been a thrilling title race. However, their failure to secure all three points at Old Trafford has dealt a significant blow to their ambitions.

Manchester City, who have not been at their dominant best this season, have fallen behind in the title race, leaving Liverpool as the team to beat. The Reds had established a 16-point lead over Arsenal before the match, though the Gunners had two games in hand. However, following the draw against United, the gap remains at 15 points, making the challenge of catching Liverpool even more daunting.

Although the season is far from over mathematically, Savage is convinced that Arsenal’s hopes of securing the title have faded. Speaking on the BBC, he said:

“Congratulations Liverpool on winning the Premier League.

“The Gunners have fizzled out – again.”

His comments reflect the growing perception that Arsenal has once again faltered in the crucial stages of the season. The Gunners have been in strong form for much of the campaign, but results such as this have allowed Liverpool to maintain control of the title race.

While Savage’s verdict may be disheartening for Arsenal fans, it is crucial that the team does not lose focus. There are still several matches to play, and football has always been unpredictable. Liverpool has been dominant, but they are not invincible, and Arsenal must be prepared to capitalise on any potential slip-ups.

This draw at Old Trafford is a setback, but it does not mean the Gunners should throw in the towel. The Premier League title race is known for its twists and turns, and as long as there is a mathematical possibility, Arsenal must continue to fight.