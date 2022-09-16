The Gunners out-earned Chelsea and Manchester United last season

Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, but they had a much better season than the previous one.

The Gunners remain one of the traditional top clubs in England, and this reflects in their earnings.

They have been investing heavily in their squad to ensure that it is perfect to challenge for titles, and they might win a trophy this term.

However, they made significant improvements last season, and it saw them earn a lot of money.

The Premier League, as cited by The Daily Mail, has revealed the earnings of different clubs in the competition last term.

They reveal Arsenal made £145,699,820 in total, even though they finished outside the UCL places.

Chelsea, who finished 3rd on the league table, made £145,625,228, while Manchester United made £142,804,794.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the biggest football clubs in England, and these numbers show it.

We are on course to have a much better end to this season, and that should see us earn even more money.

However, we need to focus on our on-field success and try to win a trophy at the end of the campaign.

We might not win one, but we could see a return to the UCL as a sign of progress.