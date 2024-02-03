The Hammers danger women Arsenal need to control in WSL London derby clash

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women will make the short trip to Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday, to face off against 11th on the table West Ham Women. West Ham have had a rough season and only sit a few points above the relegation zone, and will be hoping to pull a swift one over the Arsenal Women at home, to try and keep their WSL hopes alive.

The last time we met was in November last year 2023, where Arsenal walked away 3-0 winners, after a dominate game from our Gunners. On that occasion Arsenal managed to score three goals in the first half, and walked away with all three points. A win is necessary for our women, if we want to keep challenging for this years WSL title. Although, on paper, we should be winning this game, will need to be at our best and hopefully get a few goals to add to our tally.

Yes, West Ham Women may have had a hard season thus far, but there’s still a lot of quality throughout the squad. Arsenal Women will still need to be alert, and at their best, if they want to walk away winners.

West Ham manager Rehanne Skinner certainly believes that her side “are capable of creating an upset”

Here’s a run down of West Ham’s danger women and who we will need to look out for.

First up, in goal will be Australian Mackenzie Arnold, who is a rock at the back for West Ham. The 29-year-old is one of the best keepers in the WSL and won’t make it easy for Arsenal to score. The last time Arsenal Women played West Ham Arnold was out injured, leaving a big hole at the back for the West Ham Women. Arnold will be hoping that she can keep a clean sheet and help her teammates pull off a shock Arsenal defeat. Our strikers will need to be at their best and fellow Matildas Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross will face off against their fellow country women in an important game for all of them.

Another Matilda who Arsenal will need to keep an eye on is Katrina Gorry. Gorry has been in good form recently and has found a way to lock down the centre of midfield. Gorry will be ready and raring to go. She has a way of being everywhere, and will be a huge part in all build up play for the Hammers, linking up well with her attackers and tracking back whenever she’s needed. She has a lot of composure through the middle of the pitch, and will make it hard for our Arsenal Women to get through.

And finally, Vivianne Asseyi has really found her feet lately, scoring in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Bristol City last weekend. Asseyi will be looking to add to her goal tally for the season. She’s got a lot of pace down the left wing, and links up well with her attackers to create chances. Arsenal will have to be alert because, when she’s on the ball, she has a way of getting past defenders and cutting inside, to create chances for herself and her teammates.

A big game and a must win for Arsenal Women, as we look to challenge for the title. From here on in every point counts and hopefully our Gunners can take all three points on Sunday.

The match kicks-off at 12.30pm UK, Sunday 4th February. Watch live on BBC2.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

