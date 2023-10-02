The history of Arsenal soccer jerseys

The red shirt with white sleeves and the cannon shield on the chest-worn by the Arsenal has always been among the most demanded by collectors of soccer equipment. What is probably unknown to many of those who have any versions of this shirt in their closet, is the history it hides.

As a first curious fact, the choice of the red color originates from a donation made by another club, Nottingham Forest. This was because three founders of Arsenal who had played for Forest, lacking equipment, sent their former team a request for help. The Nottingham club responded to that request by sending a complete kit for each player and a ball. At the time, the uniform was entirely red, tending towards purple.

It was in 1933 that Herbert Chapman, one of the most influential figures in Arsenal’s history, updated the uniform and resorted to white for the sleeves and pants to make it more elegant.

There are two theories as to the reason for this choice: the first is that Chapman chose this combination after observing a fan in the stands wearing a red sleeveless shirt over a white shirt, and the second is that Chapman was inspired by the outfit of a friend of his who played golf with him. Nevertheless, that red shirt with white sleeves remained, with very few exceptions, throughout history, to the point of becoming one of the distinctive features of the London club.

Arsenal’s shirts for the 2023-24 season

It is a tribute to the past, on the other hand, that of Arsenal, which wanted to recall exactly 20 years later (it was the 2003-04 season) the feat of those who have gone down in history as The Invincibles, the team coached by Arsène Wenger, thanks to champions such as Lehmann, Campbell, Pires, Vieira, Henry and Bergkamp, won the championship without a single defeat.

With striking detail, a sort of secret code printed inside the white side strip, containing the sequence of wins and draws (represented by the letters W and D, or win and draw) that led to the title. Also very distinctive is the second jersey, neon yellow with black lines. It represents the fans’ journeys following their favorite teams by watching the matches around Europe or maybe watching in the local pub while enjoying a pint and making a bet on an Arsenal game hoping they will win!

What is the meaning of the Arsenal shield?

The crest of the Arsenal’s team, whose players and fans are known as The Gunners, must include some military device. Whether with three in its first version or with one in the successive versions, the cannon was always present in the emblem of the London club.

As noted, the first of Arsenal’s shields had three cannons, which, because they faced upwards, could be mistaken for chimneys. However, the presence of a lion’s head and two bells, one on each side, are symbols indicating artillery pieces. Incidentally, the presence of three cannons is due to the desire to imitate the coat of arms of the metropolitan city of Woolwich, today transferred to that of the town of Greenwich, which has a perfectly recognizable cannon.

That coat of arms ceased to be used regularly with the club’s move to Highbury Stadium in 1913, with the first single-barreled version appearing in 1922. That cannon changed its orientation to point west in 1925.

With the same cannon style and the name Arsenal written in Gothic script, a new coat of arms appeared in 1949. Under the cannon on this revamped model is the Arlington Metropolitan coat of arms and the Victoria Concordia crescent (Victory comes from harmony), coined by the club’s program editor, Harry Homer.

A series of problems with trademark rights, including a legal dispute with a retailer selling unofficial club merchandise, led Arsenal to revamp its crest in 2002. This revamp included curved lines for the outline and the cannon, which now points east, and a sans-serif typeface for the team’s name. The green, combined with red and gold in the previous emblem, was replaced by blue.

This last change did not please the fans, and the Independent Arsenal Supporters Association issued a statement accusing the board of ignoring the club’s history and needing to consult its fans before making the decision.

When was the last time Arsenal won the Premier League?

The last time Arsenal finished the season in first place was in 2004. In fact, it is a season well remembered by the Gunners’ fans, not only because it was their last league championship but also because it was a title that marked an epoch in the way it was won, as Arsenal finished the season without suffering a single defeat.

That team was called “the Arsenal of the Invincibles” after recording 26 wins, 12 draws, and no defeats throughout the 38 championship rounds. It was a historic milestone, achieved under the guidance of the eternal Gunners coach, Arsène Wenger, who had a dream squad with some of the best players in the world at the time, including Thierry Henry, who was the top scorer that season with 39 goals in all competitions.