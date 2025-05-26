The iconic shirt number Gyokeres can wear at Arsenal

Viktor Gyökeres continues to be strongly linked with a summer move to Arsenal, and the Swedish striker reportedly welcomes the opportunity to join the Premier League club. With Mikel Arteta’s side in search of a world-class centre forward, Gyökeres appears to be one of the primary targets under consideration.

Arsenal have been following Gyökeres’ progress at Sporting Lisbon and see him as a potential solution to their long-standing need for a consistent goalscorer. The North London club are also keeping tabs on Benjamin Sesko, another talented frontman who has impressed during his time with RB Leipzig.

Arsenal Nearing a Decision

The Gunners’ recruitment team know this window is critical. After postponing a major striker signing for several windows, the pressure is now on to secure the right player who can significantly elevate the club’s attacking threat. Gyökeres, with his blend of power, movement, and clinical finishing, fits the profile of what Arsenal are looking for.

According to Mirror Football, Gyökeres could be handed an iconic shirt number at Arsenal, should he complete the switch. Although his preferred numbers—9 and 17—are currently occupied, the club are unlikely to reassign those shirts. Instead, they could offer him the number 10 shirt, which has been vacant since Emile Smith Rowe’s departure.

The number 10 shirt holds historical significance at Arsenal, having previously been worn by some of the club’s most creative and influential players. While Gyökeres is a striker rather than a traditional playmaker, the number would still represent a statement of confidence and status at the Emirates.

Shirt Number Secondary to Goals

Ultimately, the shirt number Gyökeres chooses, or is assigned, will be of little consequence compared to his output on the pitch. The main expectation from Arsenal supporters will be his ability to consistently score goals and contribute to the team’s overall performance.

The club are edging closer to finalising their decision in the striker department, and Gyökeres appears ready to make the step up. If he is the man Arsenal choose to lead the line, all eyes will be on how quickly he can adapt and make his mark in North London.

