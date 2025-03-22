The ideal Arsenal lineup for next season including potential new signings

Arsenal fans are anticipating a significantly revamped team next season, following their club’s heavy investment in the transfer market. While some current players are expected to retain their positions, most should no longer be automatic starters. The question remains: how will the team line up? Here is our suggestion for how Arsenal should set up in order to win the league and other trophies.

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Raya has proven himself to be a solid player, and given his consistent performances, there is no immediate need to bring in a new goalkeeper. His reliability between the posts will remain crucial for the team next season.

Right-back: Ben White

White is undoubtedly one of the best right-backs in England, and he is expected to maintain his spot in the team. His defensive prowess combined with his ability to contribute in attack make him an essential figure in the starting lineup.

Right centre-back: William Saliba

Under no circumstances should Arsenal consider selling Saliba, especially with Real Madrid reportedly showing interest. The Frenchman has been a standout performer this season and should continue as a key figure in Arsenal’s defence next term.

Left centre-back: Gabriel

Gabriel remains Saliba’s best partner in the heart of defence. The duo has developed a strong partnership, and it’s expected that Gabriel will keep his position alongside Saliba in the centre of the defence.

Left-back: Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly has firmly established himself as the first-choice left-back, and there is no reason to believe this will change. His performances have been solid, and he should continue in the starting XI next season.

Defensive midfielder: Bruno Guimaraes

If Arsenal loses Jorginho and Thomas Partey, signing Bruno Guimaraes would be an ideal replacement. The Brazilian is known for his all-around game, and his presence in midfield would be pivotal in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware.

Central midfielder: Declan Rice

Rice remains a crucial figure in the squad. His leadership and ability to control the tempo of the game make him untouchable in midfield. He is expected to be a fixture in the starting lineup for years to come.

Attacking midfielder: Martin Odegaard

Odegaard, who will continue as captain, has been impressive in his role as the team’s creative hub. Although Arsenal fans expect even more from him, he will undoubtedly remain a key starter and playmaker in the squad.

Left winger: Nico Williams

Williams would be a massive upgrade over the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. His pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability would add significant firepower to the left wing, making him a valuable asset for next season.

Right-winger: Bukayo Saka

Saka remains Arsenal’s star player, and no one comes close to matching his ability and influence on the pitch. He is expected to continue his development as one of the premier wingers in Europe, cementing his place as a starter for the next season.

Striker: Alexander Isak

If Arsenal successfully adds Isak to their attack, his goal-scoring capabilities would offer the team a major boost. His presence would increase competition for places up front, while also adding a consistent goal threat that could result in more wins and points.

In conclusion, with the right investments and tactical adjustments, Arsenal can look forward to a much-changed and strengthened squad next season, one that could challenge for the league title and other major honours.

