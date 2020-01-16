According to Football.London, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted that it wouldn’t ‘ideal’ for the Gunners to part with defender Shkodran Mustafi during the January transfer window.
Doubts were cast over the Germany international’s future when the Mirror reported that the centre-back had recently switched agents.
Mustafi’s last start for the Gunners across all competitions came at the start of December, the ace has only made three outings in the Premier League this season, two of these were off the bench during the hectic Christmas period.
Whilst the 27-year-old seems to be a fringe player, the Gunners would be taking a massive risk if they were part to with Mustafi giving their current defensive injury crisis.
“Can we afford? (to lose another defender) The ideal scenario is no. If it happens, we will have to invent something.”
“We are playing with full-backs that are not full-backs. They are wingers or central midfielders and could we afford to lose full-backs? No, but we don’t have any full-backs.”
Were Mustafi to leave this month, the Gunners would only have David Luiz, Sokratis and Rob Holding to call on at centre-back.
The north London outfit currently have defenders Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac sitting on the sidelines.
As a result of injuries in the full-backs department, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the likes of Mustafi having to deputise on the flanks in the future.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good. I believe Mustafi could also benefit from Arteta’s system, because the other CBs have been playing better with it
Mustafi is one of the fittest CBs at Arsenal and he was the best interceptor in 2018/19, as compared to the likes of Van Dijk, Luiz, Keane, Tarkowski and Dunk. The protection from the midfielders in the new system will minimize the amount of his nervous decisions
Holding needs more time to regain his previous form and the other CBs would unlikely to stay fit till the end of this season, so Mustafi will be required. No need for Boateng
I’m starting to think arteta Is not big character enough to demand more to the board and is too quiet and soft with the players…if we had the chance to sell xhaka and mustafi we should had do it..we will regret, I’m sure of it..we could get much better players even if they need yo adapt, like rabiot
The way injury situation with player is at the moment with Arsenal players ,we surely don’t need Boateng. We rather need to sign a strong combative midfielder incase Torreira get injured. May be we should call back M. Elneny
I get the rationale. It’s underwhelming but I get it. Mustafi’s value couldn’t be lower so at the very least he can add a couple of million to his transfer fee in the summer by playing gaffe-free football. At his best he can help.