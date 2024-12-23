The impact of Daphne van Domselaar, in Arsenal Women’s defense, can’t be overlooked.

We can’t stop raving about our Arsenal women’s stellar defensive run. They’ve become a fortress that’s hard to penetrate.

Steph Catley and Leah Williamson have rightly received all the plaudits for Arsenal Women’s defensive solidity. Their partnership is being likened to that of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. However, as impressive as these two defenders are, the Arsenal defensive record isn’t just about them. It’s about playing as a unit and having a game-changer like Daphne van Domselaar between the sticks.

When Van Domselaar signed for The Arsenal, she was expected to challenge Manuela Zinsberger for the number one jersey. The question was, would Manu rise to the occasion again? It seems she didn’t step up. Despite being potentially underestimated due to Arsenal’s slow start to the season, the impact of the Dutch goalie in recent weeks can’t be overlooked. She’s been in a class of her own.

No goalie is perfect, and Manuela Zinsberger is indeed a capable shot-stopper. But in plenty of these games, Daphne has made huge saves, thanks to her athleticism, winning us points we previously wouldn’t have.

**Daphne van Domselaar this season (so far):**

– 1 Player of the Month (POTM) award

– 1 nomination for Player of November

– 8 matches

– 6 clean sheets

– 3 goals conceded

– 3 high claims

– 83.3% save percentage per game

– 88.2% pass accuracy

– 46.7% long balls accuracy

– 0 errors leading to goals

– 0 yellow or red cards

I don’t know about you, but I’m thrilled Van Domselaar is here. I can’t wait to see what awaits us with her after the winter break. Just like Arsenal men brought in David Raya to replace Aaron Ramsdale, with hopes of gaining an edge in the title race, signing Daphne was meant to have a similar effect. She was to be an upgrade on Manu, and she clearly has been.

How impressed have you been with Daphne van Domselaar thus far this season? Is she your signing of the season?

Michelle M

