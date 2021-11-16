“The importance of him in the team is massive” Ex-Gunner praises impressive Arsenal midfielder

Gilberto Silva is one of the finest midfielders Arsenal has had in the last few decades.

The Brazilian was in impressive form at the Emirates and combined well with Patrick Vieira to help Arsenal finish the 2003/2004 season unbeaten.

Considering his experience at the top level, he knows a classy and impressive midfielder when he sees one.

He has now spoken up about one player that is an important cog in the wheel for Mikel Arteta’s current team.

The Brazilian has been impressed by the performance of Thomas Partey so far and says the Ghanaian is a massive presence in the current Arsenal squad.

“This position is very unique, as I have played there,” said Silva to TalkSport as quoted by HITC.

“Partey is a very good player.

“The importance of him in the team is massive because of his presence in the team. Not only because of what he does on the field, but about the way he helps the others around him.

“This is the key for this position. You are there doing things not many players like to do.

“One run after the players to get the ball and then to give it to somebody else because some players want time on the ball. I hope he can stay fit. In the recent past, he struggled a bit with fitness and injuries.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey joined the Gunners last season and has improved their midfield greatly.

However, his fitness has let him down more often than not with the former Atletico Madrid man always missing matches.

It seems his body is still adjusting to the change in competition from La Liga to the Premier League.

If he can stay fit for a long period in a season, he would be guaranteed to make a tremendous impact at the Emirates for a long time.