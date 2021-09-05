The inevitable but unwanted update on Conte’s potential Arsenal deal

It was recently reported that Arsenal had agreed a pre-contract deal with Antonio Conte as manager, but Fabrizio Romano has rubbished such claims.

You have to admit, while the links with Conte were nice to read, I’m sure 99% of you knew that it was wishful thinking to believe that we had struck a deal with the Italian, regardless of what was stated by TodoFichajes.

While Conte led Inter Milan to their first scudetto in over a decade last season before a falling out with the hierarchy that led to his departure, he has since been linked with a number of roles, including being offered the Tottenham job this summer before they hired Nuno Espirito Santo.

With the decorated manager still without a new role, Arsenal have been linked with his arrival, while current boss Mikel Arteta comes under increased pressure thanks to their dire start to the current campaign, and further defeat to Norwich next weekend would see that increase tenfold.

Fabrizio Romano has moved to insist that we have no such deal with Antonio Conte however, contrary to reports.