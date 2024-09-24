The stats say that the injury to Man City’s Rodri could give Arsenal a boost to our title chances

Long term Absence of Rodri for City will do our title winning chances a world of good.

Our recent game against Man City undoubtedly planted the seed for what will be an entertaining modern day rivalry between two of the biggest clubs in the country, not only was the game as physically demanding as possible but also saw tempers flaring in the height of the battle. Emotions were high in this game with both teams hoping to rattle each other early on, so early in fact that we had a man down in the opening 5-10 seconds of the game, that player being the ever present Spanish midfielder Rodrigo. A minor collision with Kai Havertz left him potentially faking an injury to get the German booked early on, however there was no exaggeration the next time he hit the deck in this match.

Nearly midway through the first half we saw the City midfielder go down clutching his knee from what seemed like a tussle with Thomas Partey. When looking back at the replays however the Spanish international seemed to go down with minimal contact, which will always be a concern given how much agony he was in soon after.

The midfielder was forced to exit the pitch early to what was suspected to be a damaging knee injury. Fast forward to Monday and we’ve finally gotten clarification on the severity of the injury (still waiting further tests) with it being reported that the midfielder damaged his ACL, which will have him out for potentially the rest of the season.

This, in my opinion, will represent a huge boost for our chances of winning the league this campaign because Man City will not have their midfield lynchpin for the majority of the season which will undoubtedly weaken them thereby favouring us in the long run. His importance to this City team is undeniable, just like Odegaard is to us,. Since the start of last season, City have only lost once when Rodri is in the side out of a remarkable 52 games. This is a 2% loss rate by the way, which is absolutely insane.

It’s a completely different story however when Rodri is out of the side, due to City losing 4 out of the 13 games he’s not played in since last season. City are simply a better team with Rodri on the pitch and these stats proves it, meaning it will only do our chances of beating Pep’s Man City to the league the world of good. The bookies have responded by increasing the odds of City winning the title and reducing Arsenal’s odds.

We wouldn’t want any player to be out for this long. However, we are a club with class and therefore wish him a very quick recovery, just as I’m sure City fans would say the same about Odegaard.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…