The instant impact of Emily Fox – a phenomenal signing for Arsenal Women

Emily Fox’s instant impact

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad bounced back from the tough defeat to Spurs last year and started this year off with a win and a great performance against Everton, dominating most of the game and getting back to winning ways in what is set to be an action-packed second half of the season.

American international and Arsenal Women’s new signing, Emily Fox, looks to have hit the ground running in Arsenal colours and is already linking up really well with Beth Mead down the right wing. The American has only played two games since joining the club but was brought straight into the fold and has already impressed in such a short time.

Fox started her first match against Watford in the Women’s FA Cup and was a standout player, seeing a lot of ball and staying solid at the back. For a defender to be brought straight in and thrown in the deep end, you’d forgive her if she had made some mistakes, but Fox seemed to settle straight in no problem and looks like she’s been at the club for year’s already, which is a massive boost. You have to give credit to the coaching staff and squad alike for helping her integrate so quickly as well.

She walked away from the game against Watford, being probably one of the best players on the pitch, having a massive 105 touches throughout the game and walking away with 79/86 (92%) accurate passes. Fox was a menace in defence, winning the ball back constantly and looked impossible to get past.

She started again against Everton, making her debut WSL appearance, and played another full 90 minutes at right back, looking solid in defence again and seemed to be linking up perfectly with Beth Mead. They look to be creating a friendship that will hopefully bring the best out of both of them. Fox looks to have great vison and looks to be a great reader of the game in general. She’s strong and holds the ball up well, while always trying to push the ball forward.

She looks to be a great signing for our Gunners and she is another great recruitment to add to the list this season. Arsenal are building a team that on paper looks unstoppable and the manager and coaches’ jobs are now to make sure the players gel well and work together properly. We have a close-knit group for our Women’s side and I can’t help but think that helps a lot when you’re a new player trying to settle in. You can really feel the togetherness and the bond that they’ve all managed to form together.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you impressed by what you’ve seen from Fox so far?

Daisy Mae

