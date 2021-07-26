The intense link between Arsenal and France throughout history

The relationship between Arsenal and France is known all over the world, consolidating over the last thirty years thanks to key men who have made the Finsbury Park’s club great. We all remember great French footballers who became important at Arsenal, from Patrick Vieira to Robert Pires, William Gallas, Sylvain Wiltord, from Nicholas Anelka to the most recent striker Alexandre Lacazette

On our website, where we share the best Arsenal news today live, we will examine some of the key figures who have contributed enormously to the history of the London club, becoming French legends in England.

<H2>Arsenal top scorer of all time – Thierry Henry</H2>

Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players in international football in the early 2000s and has become a legend at home and in England wearing the Arsenal shirt. Henry was included in 2004 in the list of the 125 best footballers still alive by Pele himself, as well as having won numerous personal and club trophies in his career.

With the Arsenal shirt Thierry Henry has won the title of top scorer in the Premier League four times (three times in a row) and the Golden Shoe twice as the player who has scored the most goals in the most important European leagues. Henry played for 8 seasons with the Gunners, scoring 228 goals in 377 official matches.

Thanks to his performances on and off the football pitch, Thierry Henry is still the Arsenal top scorer of all time, earning a rightful place in the club’s history. As an absolute recognition, during the celebrations for Arsenal’s 125th year, his bronze statue, which depicts him cheering after a goal, was installed at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s top manager of all time – Arsène Wenger

The close link between France and Arsenal does not refer only to the players, on the contrary, it most likely arose thanks to the arrival in London in 1996 of Arsène Wenger, the manager who has won the most trophies with Arsenal and among the most successful in the Premier League. Already in his name, Arsene, a glorious destiny with Arsenal seemed to be written, but ever since he sat on the Gunners bench, during his 22 years as manager, Wenger “The Professor” has truly written the history of the team and of international football.

Wenger’s fame is also due to his enormous talent scout dowry: thanks to him important French footballers (one above all Thierry Henry) moved to London, becoming real legends. Very often criticized by the press and supporters, due to the defeats in the finals of the most important European cups (Cup Winners’ Cup 1991/1992, UEFA Cup 1999/2000 and Champions League 2005/2006), Wenger’s career as a manager must be considered among the most important and successful in history.

As Arsenal manager, Wenger has won 17 national trophies, including 3 Premier Leagues, 7 FA Cups (all time record) and 7 Charity / Community Shields. As personal achievements, among others, Arsène Wenger has won the Premier League Manager of the Month 15 times.

Most prolific substitute – Olivier Giroud

Among the many French champions who have indelibly marked the history of Arsenal, there is a player who in London has lived in lights and shadows. Sometimes loved and acclaimed by the fans, other times outcast because of the manager’s choices, Oliver Giroud is still one of the most prolific French forwards, both with the national team and with the clubs he played for in England (Arsenal and Chelsea ).

Olivier Giroud, who has recently become officially an AC Milan footballer, is one of the most prolific Premier League scorer entering the pitch as a substitute: 18 of the French striker’s 29 Premier League caps for the Gunners in his final season in Islington came from the bench, yielding five goals before moving to Chelsea.