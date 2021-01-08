“The intensity in big clubs is like that” Arsenal star urged to step up his game

Loic Remy has warned Nicolas Pepe that he cannot afford to have bad days as a player of Arsenal.

They were teammates at Lille before Arsenal landed the Ivorian winger in the summer of 2019.

Pepe was the best player at the French side as he scored more than 20 goals in his last season with them.

Arsenal needed a winger in that transfer window and they chose to sign Pepe over Wilfried Zaha.

Pepe’s first season at the Emirates was a poor one, and the Ivorian has not done much better in this campaign.

He seems to be struggling with the expectations on his shoulders following his big-money move, and Remy has told him that he simply has to step up to succeed at Arsenal.

Pepe has to know that at top clubs you have nowhere to hide and you simply have to perform because players are waiting to take your spot.

Remy told Goal: “He was flying in Lille and he was the best player in the team. Then, when you get to the next step, the expectation is really high. You cannot have one day of being lazy or late. The intensity in big clubs is like that.

“You can’t complain and there’s not much time to adapt. You can’t get away with mistakes anymore like you can at smaller clubs. There are always players waiting on the bench to take your spot.

“They will be training their hardest to replace you and that’s the biggest difference between big clubs and a smaller club.

“For him, the whole team are having a difficult season. Arsenal is Arsenal, so I think they will get back to having good results even if there are no easy games in the Premier League.”