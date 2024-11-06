The Inter players that Arsenal’s defenders need to watch out for tonight

Inter’s front two will be an handful on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will continue their Journey in the new UCL League phase with a very daunting trip to take on Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night in what is and will be the toughest test of our league phase campaign. No matter how difficult the game looks like, the Gunners will be taking inspiration from the last time we faced them in the same month back in 2003.

We absolutely smashed them that day with an emphatic 5-1 scoreline in what was the season that we went invincible in the League. The first thing when you think of this current Inter side is their very strong defence, it hasn’t been as good as it was in the last campaign where they only managed to concede 22 goals in the Serie A, however it remains very solid nonetheless as their zero goals conceded in the UCL so far can attest to.

With this said however, we’ll still have to be very wary of their attack especially the the havoc that may be caused by the pair of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. The duo have been outstanding this season, having been involved in 18 goals for Inter in both the Seria A and Champions League this campaign. Their great chemistry has been firing Inter forward this season with the Milan based club currently sitting 2nd and 9th in the Seria A and UCL respectively.

They complement each other well in this unusual Inter set up which makes them an even greater threat to our backline. This backline, just a few weeks prior to this game would’ve been confident coming up against the pair, however fast forward to present day after our recent run of results then the gooners should be worried

. One thing, okay TWO things that is going for us ahead of this game is the fact that firstly we’ll have both Saliba and Gabriel fit for the encounter and secondly, we haven’t conceded in the UCL so far this season.

Whether the latter will remain the same after the game can be anybody’s guess but what I do know is that it will be a game of very few chances for us, therefore keeping a cleansheet for as long as possible will only boost our chances of taking all three points.

What are your score predictions gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…